Danielle Knudson Flaunts Perky Booty In A Thong While Standing At Her Fridge: ‘Just Grabbing The Hot Sauce’

Danielle Knudson tantalized her 509,000 Instagram followers with a steamy new photo this weekend. She took to her account on Saturday to share the snap, which gave her audience a good look at her curvaceous backside.

The Canadian bombshell was in a dimly lit kitchen when the camera captured the eye-popping image. She was seen standing in front of a refrigerator while holding the door open and turning her head back to give the camera a sultry gaze. In the caption of her post, she told her followers that she was “just grabbing the hot sauce.”

Danielle seemed to be channeling the condiment she was searching for with her ensemble in the photo, which was a set of red hot lingerie that left very little to the imagination. The babe rocked a skimpy bra that featured thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. Its band was made of a sheer, mesh material and wrapped tight around her rib cage, accentuating her toned torso and slender frame.

The model also sported a matching red thong that was even more risque than the top half of her look. The minuscule garment covered up only what was necessary, leaving her perky booty and sculpted thighs completely exposed. Its thin waistband sat low on Danielle’s hips, highlighting her trim waist.

No accessories were added to the blond beauty’s racy look, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. Her long locks were worn down in a middle part and spilled messily over her shoulders. As for her glam, Danielle was done up with a full face of makeup that included a pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were quick to show Danielle’s latest social media appearance some love. The photo has racked up over 9,600 likes after just two hours of going live. Several of the model’s followers flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Giiiiirrrllll!!! Butt goals for sure,” one person wrote.

Another said that Danielle was “human perfection.”

“You don’t need any sauce, you’re hot enough,” quipped a third.

Danielle is far from shy about showing off her incredible physique on her Instagram page. Earlier this week she took things to the next level by sharing two sultry black-and-white photos that saw her ditching her clothes completely, making for an extremely NSFW sight that her fans absolutely loved.