Madonna Falls Off Chair And Struggles To Get Back Up During Madame X Performance

Madonna fell off a chair while performing a dance number for her Madame X tour in Paris, France, and had to be helped up by one of her backup dancers. The 61-year-old has been facing health issues and has been forced to cancel several tour dates, as The Sun reports. In recent days, she has used a cane to move around while dealing with hip and knee injuries.

Madonna was performing at Le Grand Rex in Paris on February 27 when she fell, and while she ended up finishing the show, it is yet another mishap on a tour that has seen the singer facing a myriad of health challenges.

Despite the tumble that reportedly left the singer in tears, the Queen of Pop is expected to return to the stage tomorrow for another performance. She is slated to perform eight more shows in Paris before ending her tour.

To help ease her pain, she has tried Autohemotherapy, an alternative therapy where ozone gas is mixed with blood. She shared the experience of going through the treatment on her Instagram page.

Madonna, who is dating backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, has been seen around town walking with a cane.

In October and December, Madonna canceled shows stating that she has been facing injuries that are causing her intense pain. On January 25, the singer once again was forced to tell fans via Instagram that she wouldn’t be able to perform.

“I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first,” she wrote.

The singer went on to apologize, but said that she didn’t want to compromise her show for her health and offered fans a refund.

“The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot. As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening.”

At the time, a source claimed that the pop star was canceling tour dates because her age was making it so that she couldn’t recover from her injuries as she has in the past, as The Inquisitr reported.