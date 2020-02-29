Sara Underwood Rocks Blue ‘Underboob Swimwear’ In A Hot Tub On Instagram

Sara Underwood turned up the heat on her Instagram on Saturday with a new post that showed off her unique hot tub setup. In a series of photos on her feed, she gave fans a glimpse of her homemade hot tub in a teepee, plus she flaunted her killer body in tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Sara sitting in a tall, tin tub filled with water. The tub rested at the center of the tan-colored teepee, while two blue and yellow beds could be seen in the background. Sunlight shined down and bounced off the teepee’s roof. The first photo focused on Sara’s environment, while the second zoomed in on the model herself to show off her Fashion Nova bikini.

Sara’s look included a thin, bralette-style top with thick straps on her shoulders and a cut-out on the lower half of her chest, which put her underboob on full display. On top of that, a hint of the model’s cleavage spilled out at the center, and the tight fabric clung to her bust.

The model’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching thong. The bikini featured thick strings that tied just below her belly button, while the rest of the fabric sat lower on her waist to expose more skin. The sides, meanwhile, came up above her hips and showed off her curvy thighs.

Sara did not wear any accessories in the hot tub, but she did rock a full face of makeup. She sported contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick that offered a natural look. Her medium-length blond hair was tied into pigtails, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The first photo showed Sara submerged in the water with her arms resting on the edge of the tub. She stretched her long, lean legs out in front of her. In the second image, Sara sat on the edge of the tub and arched her back as she looked up to the roof with a smile.

Sara’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under half an hour. Her fans clearly loved the photos, and they expressed their admiration in the comments section.

“That tub is boiling hot now,” one fan joked.

“Gorgeous. That suit is absolutely stunning on you,” another user added with several fire emoji.

Sara has proven time and again that she can rock any look, from streetwear to swimwear. Earlier this week, she rocked a super-tight jumpsuit that did nothing but favors for her hourglass figure. That post garnered more than 139,000 likes.