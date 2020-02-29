Brunette Bombshell Demi Rose Stuns In Monochromatic Outfit On Private Jet

Internet sensation Demi Rose turned the heat up on social media on Saturday after she posted a photo of herself on a private jet wearing a monochromatic outfit that displayed her curves. The brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share the stylish yet sexy snap with her 13.2 million followers.

The 24-year-old British model could be seen posing seductively in the shot as she showed off her insane figure in a bold, eye-catching outfit that consisted of a long-sleeved blouse and a pair of long, tight leggings.

Demi’s top, which was a vibrant metallic-gray color, was made out of a sheer stretch material that hugged every bit of the beauty’s voluptuous assets and exposed both the black bra she had on underneath and an ample amount of cleavage. The garment also featured a high cowl neckline and reflected prismatic colors as it hit the light, adding an iridescent touch to the outfit.

The social media star paired the see-through blouse with a pair of stretch, hip-hugging bottoms. The pants were a dark metallic-gray in color, matching Demi’s top, and featured a thick chromatic silver side stripe. The form-fitting pants were a good choice to showcase the beauty’s figure, particularly her curvy derriere, which was further highlighted by Demi’s pose — the model was sitting down with her legs crossed while popping her hips out to the left.

Demi finished the look off with a black Chanel bucket hat, which displayed the brand’s logo in white, and an over-the-shoulder Chanel clutch that had a long gold chain. Beneath her hat, which the British bombshell lightly tugged at in the photo, Demi’s medium-length brown hair cascaded down while styled in natural-looking waves as it rested over her shoulders.

The stunner indicated in her post’s caption that she was flying somewhere, though she did not say where her destination was, nor did she provide a take-off location. The model simply tagged the location as “between the clouds.”

The post received instant approval from Demi’s fans following its Instagram debut. It amassed more than 160,000 likes in the first hour of being live. Furthermore, it received over 900 comments filled with fans’ praise.

“Have a pleasant trip,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous curves,” a second user added.

“Very superb, you beautiful queen,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“Do you have to leave me so breathless,” a fourth fan questioned.

Demi is no stranger to displaying her insane figure on social media. Most recently, the model shared a snapshot on Instagram wearing a beautiful plunging powder-blue mini dress that put her killer curves on full display, per The Inquisitr.