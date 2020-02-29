Ashley Alexiss Rocks Lacy Blue Lingerie, Talks Body Positivity In Latest Instagram Post

Ashley Alexiss showed off her body positivity this weekend in a new post on her Instagram on Saturday. In a photo on her feed, the plus size model rocked lacy, blue lingerie that left little to the imagination as she spoke about what it means to be body positive in the caption.

The photo showed Ashley sitting in front of an all-white backdrop on the edge of a white block. Light shined down on her from somewhere off-camera, as the rays bounced off her skin and caused it to glow. She looked positively radiant in her lingerie look, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Ashley’s look included an elegant, sheer blue lace bralette with cap sleeves and a plunging neckline. The top just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. Although the back wasn’t visible, it appeared to be made of completely sheer, polka dotted fabric that exposed even more skin.

Ashley’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching, cheeky pair of undies. The underwear was mostly covered by the way she was sitting, but fans could still catch a glimpse of the high waist. The bottoms also featured high, lacy sides that came above her hips to draw attention to her hourglass figure and fully exposed her curvy thighs and legs.

The Sports Illustrated model did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included light contour, bright highlighter, light pink eye shadow, shaped eyebrows, and a light pink color on her full lips. Ashley wore her hair down in a wavy blowout, which fell over her shoulders and back.

Ashley posed with her hips stacked and back arched in a way that further accentuated her figure. She also leaned forward on her arms, causing her cleavage to fall out of the top. She stared at the camera with a huge, open smile.

Ashley’s post garnered more than 10,000 likes and just over 160 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Ashley’s followers expressed admiration for both her flawless look and her inspirational message in the comments section.

“Love your outfit. Looking good,” one fan said with red hearts and fire emoji.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and very well said,” another user added.

“That smile is electrifying,” a third user wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

Ashley is no stranger to speaking out about body positivity and showing off her true personality. Earlier this week, the babe modeled a stunning wedding gown and flashed a silly face in another post that garnered more than 21,000 likes.