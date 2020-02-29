‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Supposed Pick To Lead 2020 Spring Season

Spoiler king Reality Steve says he’s got the goods on the announcement for The Bachelorette that is coming on Monday morning. Rumors have been swirling all week and it seems that one that came as something of a surprise turns out to be legitimate. According to Saturday morning posts on Twitter from Reality Steve, Clare Crawley will be The Bachelorette for Season 16.

On Friday, it was revealed that The Bachelorette for this spring season would be announced on GMA on March 2. This was an interesting development for a few reasons, as it was earlier than is usually the case. For example, the timing of this announcement seemed to signal that none of The Bachelor Peter Weber’s ladies would be handing out roses for Season 16.

Some fans also wondered if this announcement meant that the new lead for The Bachelorette would be someone a bit unorthodox in a sense. For example, in previous seasons, both Emily Maynard and Rachel Lindsay were announced a bit earlier than is typical. In both cases, this was supposedly done in part to allow for some early hype and perhaps last-minute casting for guys who would seem more of a demographic fit for the new lead.

If indeed Clare is the new Bachelorette, those reasons would still seem to hold. Clare hasn’t been on any of the franchise shows for a couple of years now, and she is a bit older than recent leads.

Clare is 38, whereas Hannah Brown last spring was 24. Rachel Lindsay was 32-years-old as she did her season, and viewers may remember that Arie Luyendyk Jr. was 36 as he filmed The Bachelor. Going way back, Byron Velvick was 40-years-old when he was the star for Season 6.

How can Reality Steve be so certain that ABC picked Clare? He knows that fans will be wondering that, but he says he is positive that Clare is the lady who will be named The Bachelorette on Monday morning.

The Bachelorette fans will surely wonder how well Clare will work as a lead given that most of the guys have already been cast. ABC supposedly wanted Hannah to return for a second run as The Bachelorette, so in theory, the network would have been casting mostly guys in their upper 20s or so.

Will that slate work for Clare? Filming starts in a few weeks, so it’s not as if producers are going to start from scratch now.

“Yesterday I mentioned of the 10 guys I had, only one was in his 30’s. And with Clare turning 39 during filming, what does that mean for her cast. Since yesterday, I’ve gotten a few more guys and they’re in their late 20s/early 30s, so there is hope. Def an older cast,” Reality Steve said Saturday on Twitter.

Is Reality Steve’s intel right on this one? It seems pretty likely considering the rumors that have emerged over the past few days. Those who haven’t been following The Bachelorette spoilers will probably be quite surprised with the announcement featuring Clare Monday on GMA and this should shake things up for the show a bit.