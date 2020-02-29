Brunette Bombshell Isabelle Mathers Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini

Australian model Isabelle Mathers put all of her curves on display in a tiny bikini in her latest social media update. Her latest Instagram post consisted of two photos that showed her soaking up the sun while enjoying some time in the ocean.

The model’s two-piece swimsuit was brown with black trim, which flattered her bronze skin. The top was a bandeau style with straps that wrapped around her neck. It was gathered in the middle, calling attention to her cleavage. The top also featured a small bow between her breasts, adding a bit of femininity to the suit. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with thin side straps that sat high on her hips.

Isabelle’s post was tagged on the Gold Coast of Australia. She stood alone in water up to the middle of her calves as the waves rolled behind her. With blue skies above, it looked like a perfect day to spend splashing around in the water.

One snap saw Isabelle from the front. She stood with her legs slightly parted as she looked at something off to the side. Her hands were near the side of her head, as she flaunted her shapely arms. Her flat abs and hourglass shape were a focal point in the photo. The pose also put her curvy hips and toned thighs on display.

The other picture captured the stunner from behind as adjusted the straps on her bikini bottoms. Her toned shoulders and perky booty were also prominent as she looked down. Her bronze skin looked smooth as it glowed in the sunlight.

The model’s hair was puled back in a messy bun. She wore a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, she said that she was at her favorite place.

Many of her followers seemed to enjoy looking at Isabelle’s body in the bathing suit, and told her so.

“Wow you are AMAZING,” one fan told her.

“Awesome beautiful pictures,” a second admirer commented.

“Perfect body!!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Nice view,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Isabelle does not seem to mind flaunting her figure on social media. Many of her updates see her modeling chic outfits that show off her sense of style. Not too long ago, she gave her fans something to get excited with a post in which she posed in a sexy crop top and short set that featured feminine ruffles.