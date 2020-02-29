WWE News: John Cena’s Return Match And Universal Title Match Confirmed For ‘WrestleMania 36’

The card for "WrestleMania 36" is being built up with a lot of old-school and nostalgia.

With the biggest wrestling event of the year only one month away, WWE has plenty of work to do to fill the card for WrestleMania 36. Up until last night’s Friday Night SmackDown, only two matches had been confirmed and those came about due to the winners of the Royal Rumble. Now, two more have been added with a brand new title bout and the return match of the legendary John Cena.

Brock Lesnar already has an opponent as Drew McIntyre won the men’s Royal Rumble and chose to go after the WWE Championship. Charlotte Flair won the women’s match which led to her choosing Rhea Ripley for a match over the NXT Women’s Championship.

Other matches have been rumored for WrestleMania 36, but the results of Thursday’s Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia led to many changes. Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt is no longer the WWE Universal Champion which means his rumored bout against Roman Reigns is no longer on the table.

On SmackDown, Cena returned to WWE to let the fans know he wouldn’t be needed for the big pay-per-view and that the company can move on without him. That was when The Fiend came out onto the stage and motioned to the WrestleMania 36 sign for a subtle, but not-so-subtle challenge.

SmackDown went off the air with The Fiend laughing maniacally after Cena nodded to accept the challenge. It wasn’t the only match confirmed for the big event in Tampa as the Universal Title will be up for grabs.

Goldberg won the title from Wyatt at Super ShowDown and chose to open this week’s SmackDown looking for a new challenger. His call was answered by none other than Roman Reigns who walked down to the ring and simply let the champ know that he was next.

The official website of WWE has confirmed the match and it has been added to the list. Here is the official and fully updated card for WrestleMania 36:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt

With only four matches confirmed for the event, there will be many more added by WWE before all is said and done. It is expected that as many as 10 more matches could be confirmed for the card before it takes place in early April, but March will be used to build up the rest of the card. Goldberg, Reigns, Cena, and Wyatt are now all a part of this year’s “Show of Shows,” but there is still so much more to come.