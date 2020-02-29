Fitness Model Jen Selter Stuns In Gorgeous Close-Up Instagram Snap

Fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, which showcased her stunning face rather than her sculpted physique. The picture was a close-up shot that was taken indoors, although Jen didn’t specify exactly where the photo was taken. A colorful painting was visible on the wall behind her, as was a piece of furniture, but Jen filled nearly the entire frame of the shot.

The brunette bombshell rocked a hot pink bandeau top that stretched across her curves. A small peek of skin was visible beneath the bottom of the top, suggesting that her chiselled abs were likely on display in whatever ensemble she was wearing. The bandeau top stretched straight across her chest and didn’t showcase much of her cleavage, but it still showed off plenty of her bronzed skin.

Jen added a few accessories to the look, including a delicate necklace and a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses with soft pink lenses. Jen even carried on the pink hue through her makeup look, as she appeared to be wearing a soft pink gloss on her plump pout.

Though the sunglasses covered up Jen’s eyes, the lenses were somewhat see-through, and fans could see her gorgeous eyes and lashes. Jen wore her long brunette locks down in an effortless, tousled style, and looked gorgeous in the simple shot.

The fitness model paired the close-up snap with a motivational caption that encouraged her readers to make good decisions when it comes to their health, both physically and mentally.

Though the post was a bit of a departure from her normal snaps, in which she flaunts her sculpted physique in skimpy swimwear and skintight athletic gear, her fans still loved the Instagram update. The post received over 66,900 likes within just 12 hours, and many of her fans flocked to the comments section to leave their thoughts. In the same 12 hour time span, the post received 664 comments from Jen’s eager followers.

“Love the pink look,” one fan said.

Another follower was feeling her motivational caption, and commented “we get what we focus on. Keep positive. Everything will pass.”

“Gorgeous as always Jen,” one follower added.

While her fans always seem to love the full-body shots of her toned physique, one follower couldn’t get enough of the close-up, and said “finally close up!! Very pretty!!”

While her latest update focused on her face, in another one of her recent posts, Jen showcased her physique in a skimpy gold bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, Jen rocked a tiny gold bikini in a sizzling video. She twisted her body slightly to showcase her curves from all angles in the revealing swimsuit.