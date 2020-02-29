Olivia Jade Poses In A Luxurious New York City Hotel Room In New Instagram Post

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade shows off her slender figure in a new Instagram post.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giuliani is enjoying a visit to New York City, as she showed in her recent Instagram photo. The 20-year-old beauty and fashion vlogger showed off her slender figure in a stunning photo that she took in the mirror at a lavish looking hotel room.

Known for her passion for fashion, Olivia showed off a simple yet sophisticated ensemble for her trip to the Big Apple. She wore a black turtleneck with high waisted light wash jeans and a pair of pointed black high heels. Her brown hair was pulled back into a sleek bun and her expression remained stoic in all three of the photos she included in the post. She didn’t forget her accessories and finished the look off with some gold jewelry.

The modern styled bathroom Olivia posed in was nothing short of extravagant, complete with gold hardware and black and white tiled flooring. The young influencer is a California native and did not say what her reason was for visiting the city.

Olivia has been keeping primarily under the radar lately, after the recent public release of her fake crew resume that is tied to her parents involvement in the college admissions scandal. The document was released in early February and although the first name has been redacted, the date was not thus it can be assumed it was used for Olivia and not her sister Isabella. The resume describes Olivia as a star athlete and an accomplish rower, despite the fact that she was never known to have participated in the sport.

Following the release of the document, inside sources close to the online influencer came forward to describe Olivia’s current mental state. They said the 20-year-old is sick of having to stay quiet in regards to the case and wants a chance to defend herself against all that she and her family has been accused of, the source explained, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Olivia is in a strange place right now, she’s mentally ready to put herself out there, but she also knows that all of her past issues will be front and center again very soon. She’s trying to put on a brave face and go out and get back to her more normal routine, but she’s very upset that she can’t explain her side of the story without it impacting the case.”

Olivia attempted to return to YouTube in December but has only posted one makeup video since then.