Pope Francis Clears His Schedule For The Third Day In A Row As He Battles Respiratory Illness

Although it could just be a cold, coronavirus is in Italy.

Pope Francis canceled his public appearances for the third day in a row, as he battles a respiratory illness, Global News reports. While there is nothing to indicate that what is bedeviling the aged pontiff is nothing more than a common cold, the Pope is currently in a country that is battling the deadly coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Vativan announced that, due to a “slight disposition,” all of the 83-year-old Pope’s scheduled activities planned for the day are now canceled until further notice. That means that planned audiences with an international bioethics organization and with members of the Legion of Christ religious order are canceled; the former event was to have concluded with a speech, which would have placed him in a room with several people.

The pontiff will, however, receive certain visitors, including the head of the Vatican’s bishops’ office, Francis’ ambassadors to Lebanon and France, and a Ukrainian archbishop, in his private apartment at the Vatican’s Santa Marta hotel.

It marks the first time Francis has canceled so many public appearances in the 7 years of his papacy.

Meanwhile, the Vatican notes that the Pope has been well enough to attend Mass each day and then return to his home and work from there.

Carl Court / Getty Images

As for the Pope’s future plans, as of this writing it looks as if they are still in place. Those plans include leaving the confines of the Vatican for a spiritual retreat in the Italian countryside, something that he and his colleagues do at the beginning of every Lenten season.

Since last Wednesday — Ash Wednesday — the Pope has been seen coughing and blowing his nose, and has canceled various public audiences and events.

Although there is nothing, as of this writing, to suggest that the Pontiff is dealing with anything more severe than a common cold, the timing could not be worse. That’s because the coronavirus, the deadly respiratory illness that has sickened untold thousands across the globe, as made its way to Italy.

As Al-Jazeera reports, the virus has sickened 888 people, and caused 18 deaths, as of this writing.

As for Pope Francis, who himself lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness as a young man, The Inquisitr reported last week that he started coming down with a cough on the same day that he expressed support for people dealing with the deadly virus.

“I wish, again, to express my closeness to those who are ill with coronavirus and to health care workers who are caring for them,” he said at the time.