Lori Loughlin To Face Trial In October Despite Her Pleas For A Delay

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli did not get the delayed trial they were hoping for.

Despite their legal team’s pleas for a delay, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli can officially expect to head to trial on October 5 of 2020. The couple will be joined by six other wealthy and influential parents charged in connection to the vast college admissions case to face a jury, as CBS reported.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal team had desperately pushed for a delay, claiming that there is evidence that the court has not yet released that would help prove the couple’s innocence. At a court hearing on Thursday, their defense accused prosecutors of holding back handwritten notes that date back to October of 2018 from Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the scheme. The notes allegedly demonstrate that Singer was instructed by the FBI to lie to his clients in regards to how their money would be used, failing to tell them the funds they gave him would be considered as a bribe.

The couple’s defense had harsh words for prosecutors, saying “the government’s belated disclosure” of the new evidence is “every defense counsel’s worst nightmare.” They went on to describe the notes as “exculpatory” evidence and pleaded for the court’s “urgent intervention.”

“The defense has already made it known that if the government made a mistake in not turning this over, they want to see every piece of paper that was filled out either by the government agents or people working with them,” they continued.

It’s no surprise that Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal team is desperate for these handwritten notes as they could potentially help to prove that they truly did not know that the $500,000 the couple paid Singer was going to be used as a bribe. The only way the couple could seemingly avoid conviction would be to prove they were somehow misled by Singer in terms of how the money would be used.

The government pointed to one primary reason that the notes the defense is requesting have not yet been released, saying it is due to “attorney-client privilege.” Thus, it is likely that it’s Singer’s legal team that has requested to keep the notes private.

The $500,000 alleged bribery used to get Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California is only one of the problems they’re dealing with right now. They will also have to find a way to explain the fake crew resume used for Olivia that was recently released publicly, as The Inquisitr previously reported.