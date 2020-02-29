WWE News: Superstar Returns With Surprising New Look Following Absence

It’s not uncommon for wrestlers to change their looks, but sometimes it happens unexpectedly. On the latest episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network, Jack Gallagher returned to action with a brand new look, as documented by WrestlingNews.co.

The superstar attacked Lio Rush following his match with Tony Nese, which had already descended into a brawl after Mike Kanellis, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch got into a fight at ringside and the backstage area. Afterwards, Gallagher appeared — sporting tattoos and a beard — and attacked Rush.

Gallagher’s change in appearance fits his new attitude, which is more vicious and in line with his mixed martial arts background. The superstar is one of the most legitimate fighters on the entire WWE roster, and his new persona appears to reflect that.

During the segment, commentator Adrian Neville took note of Gallagher’s new look, stating that it’s a “new side” to a superstar who most fans associate as being one of the most entertaining roster members on 205 Live.

Prior to his surprise return on last night’s show, Gallagher was depicted as a comedic babyface and a gentleman. He had a tendency to attack superstars with an umbrella and find innovative ways to escape from holds. However, the new Gallagher doesn’t look like the happy-go-lucky type that the WWE Universe is used to seeing.

The latest incarnation of Gallagher made a big impression, suggesting that he could be in line for a push moving forward. However, it remains to be seen what WWE’s plans for him are, though he did look dominant on last night’s show.

Gallagher hasn’t been seen on WWE television for months, but he will be part of a 10-Man Tag Team match on the March 13 episode of 205 Live. The superstar will join Tony Nese, Mike Kanellis, Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick to take on Lio Rush, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Tyler Breeze, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Of course, Gallagher’s new look might not be appreciated by the entire WWE Universe. It’s well known that 205 Live‘s ratings aren’t the best, and there have even been rumors of the company cancelling the Cruiserweight show at some point in the near future.

In recent months, however, several 205 Live superstars have made the jump to Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT. If Gallagher’s new character makes a strong impression on 205 Live, it’s surely only a matter of time before he becomes a bigger fixture on WWE programming.