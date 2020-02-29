WWE News: Three Huge Matches Confirmed For ‘Elimination Chamber’ – Fully Updated Card

With just one week to go, WWE has a lot of work to do in very little time.

WrestleMania 36 is on the horizon and right around the corner, but WWE has something else to prepare for first. With Super ShowDown out of the way, the promotion has just one week to prepare for the Elimination Chamber taking place on March 8, 2020. On last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, two more huge matches were added to the card to bring the grand total to three.

The next pay-per-view is set to build up the card more for WrestleMania 36, and it led to a lot of changes already being made. During the day on Friday, The Inquisitr reported that rumors began flying around about the Elimination Chamber, and they’ve already come true.

With Bray Wyatt no longer holding the WWE Universal Championship, Goldberg will now defend his title against Roman Reigns. That means Wyatt no longer needs a new number one contender and that previously reported chamber match has been thrown out of the window.

The official website of WWE has confirmed that a six-team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship will take place at Elimination Chamber. The Miz and John Morrison will defend their newly won titles but they won’t have an easy path to staying champions as they are facing off against five other teams.

Here are the teams who will be in the pods for the SmackDown Tag Team Match inside the Elimination Chamber:

The Miz and John Morrison – Champions

The Usos

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The New Day

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

That wasn’t the only new match added to the card, though, as a contract signing on SmackDown revealed a Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Braun Strowman will put his title on the line in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn. After the contract signing was over, the trio of superstars demolished Strowman and ended it all with putting him through a table in the center of the ring.

Both of these matches being added to the card give Elimination Chamber a great look on paper with one week to go. More matches definitely need to be added and they will be as Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown take place.

Only one other match has been announced as of this time and it is to determine the number one contender to Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship. Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Natalya will battle inside the chamber for the right to face Lynch at WrestleMania 36.