Kylie Jenner’s Former Assistant Victoria Villarroel Sizzles In Tiger-Print Bikini

Venezuelan model Victoria Villarroel isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new update posted to social media. The 27-year-old showed off her enviable curves in a sultry photo uploaded to Instagram Saturday, February 29, as she modeled a fun and flirty tiger-print two-piece.

In the new snapshot, Victoria sat on a white cooler and posed sideways in her skimpy bikini with her legs spread. She placed her arms in between her legs as she looked at the camera. A glass door was visible in the backdrop, and its reflection showed the ocean and seemingly some part of the yacht.

The influencer sported a tiny bikini top with triangle-style cups and had thin straps that went over the shoulders. She paired the top with matching bottoms that sat high on her hips, helping accentuate her enviable hourglass figure, particularly her flat abs and slim waist.

Victoria wore a fresh makeup look that consisted of sculpted eyebrows and a coat of mascara. She also applied bronzer to better match her tanned complexion. She let her long black hair down and straight and wore a black Christian Dior bandana over it. As for her accessories, the model sported a thin bracelet and several dainty necklaces.

In the caption, Victoria wrote something in Spanish which translates to “I stay here forever.”

The brunette beauty’s fans and followers adored the sizzling snap. Within the first 11 hours of having been shared, the post amassed more than 120,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest update.

“Started watching season 1 of Life of Kylie and I LOVE your accent,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“It is illegal to be this beautiful. Your nose is everything,” another admirer added.

“You look very beautiful and very sexy. Venezuelan power and that Dior bandana look so good!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are fire. You are simply the baddest,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.

Victoria’s former boss and close friend Kylie Jenner also commented on the post with a heart-eyes and two black hearts emoji. Other famous friends such as Stassie Karanikolaou, Olivia Pierson, and Pia Baroncini also dropped messages on the comments section.

Victoria has been posting several bikini snapshots on her Instagram page lately. About four days ago, the model added a sultry update wherein she rocked an all-black string two-piece. She was photographed from her thighs to her neck. Victoria tugged at her bottoms as if teasing her fans more.