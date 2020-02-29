Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Top And Minuscule Thong

Kayla Moody kicked off her weekend with a sizzling new Instagram post that saw her rocking another scandalous ensemble.

The hot military wife took to her account on Saturday morning to dazzle her 663,000-plus followers with the eye-popping photo, which a geotag indicated was taken in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the image, Kayla was seen standing in front of a large, floor-to-ceiling window that offered a look at the city’s iconic Stratosphere Tower. Sunlight poured in from the opening, illuminating the model as she stared down the camera with pursed lips and a sultry gaze.

Kayla often tantalizes her fans with her racy outfits, and her look in her most recent social media appearance certainly did not disappoint. The babe looked smoking hot in a sheer black top and matching panties that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure, adding some serious heat to her feed.

The model stunned in a sexy black top that left very little to the imagination. The number was completely see-through, revealing that she had ditched her bra underneath. This made for a very NSFW display of her voluptuous assets that just barely passed Instagram’s nudity guidelines. It cut off just below her chest and featured two long, flowing ties — one of which fell down in torso to draw attention to her flat midsection.

Kayla took things to the next level by pairing her sheer top with an impossibly tiny black thong. The lingerie covered only what was necessary, giving her audience a good look at the stunner’s sculpted thighs and curves. It featured a thin, string waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

No accessories were added to the Instagram hottie’s look, ensuring that all eyes were on her impressive physique. She wore her platinum tresses down and rocked a full face of makeup that included a frosty pink lip gloss, red blush, dark eyeshadow and thick coat of mascara.

Fans went wild for the model’s “good morning” Instagram upload. It has earned more than 5,500 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“That is what I call perfection,” one person wrote.

“So gorgeous. Best way to start the day,” said another.

“Good morning Kayla you look very beautiful today,” quipped a third fan.

Kayla often gives her followers something to talk about with her risque Instagram uploads. Earlier this week, she impressed the again by showing off her incredible body in a sheer white crop top. The snap proved popular and, to date, has earned over 23,000 likes