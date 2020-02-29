Hailey Baldwin Says The First Time She Met Justin Bieber, She Was Not A Belieber

Baldwin first met Bieber when the singer was just 15-years-old.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were officially married in 2018, but the two met years before that when they were just teenagers. Bieber posted a photo of the two together in 2009 to his Instagram in September of 2019. Now, Baldwin is offering some additional details on how the two of them met.

In an interview on The Tonight ShowStarring Jimmy Fallon, Baldwin discussed her first meeting with Bieber when she was just 13.

“I know, it sounds like this weird arranged marriage situation. We met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Bieber performed there. He was no more than 15 I think,” the model said.

At the time, Bieber was just rising to prominence on the back of “Baby.” In the interview, Fallon asked Baldwin if she was a Belieber at the time, as his Today appearance was actually one of his first performances in the U.S.

“To be honest, this is the truth. He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet. It was really kind of before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day,” Baldwin said.

The model continued by explaining that Bieber and his mother came to their house for dinner, and then the families went bowling together.

Fallon then showed the photo of the two of them together. In the photo, Bieber is rocking his signature side-swept hair and Baldwin has a slight smile. In the interview, she said that she was actually very awkward in the picture, in part because she had braces at the time. She also said that the idea that Bieber would have a crush on him was not on her mind at all. Baldwin said that the two of them were just hanging out. Now, more than a decade later, they’re married.

The relationship between Baldwin and Bieber became romantic for a brief period in 2016, according to Insider. At that time, the relationship fizzled, and the two dated other people for approximately two years. In 2018, they had a whirlwind rekindling that ultimately led to their marriage. In fact, it was Baldwin’s appearance on The Tonight Show in 2018 that caused Bieber to reach out and try to reforge their relationship, Baldwin said in the interview. The two were officially married in a courthouse ceremony in New York in 2018, just months after they got engaged in July.