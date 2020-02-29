Chanel West Coast Slays In Scandalous Skintight Lace-Up Pants And Bikini Top

Pint-sized rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast, who many know from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling update. In her latest post, Chanel posed in a scandalous blue ensemble in front of a blue background for a monochromatic, sexy look. The picture was taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Nathan James, who Chanel made sure to tag in the caption of the post.

In the picture, Chanel stood on a photographer’s backdrop with pale blue underneath her feet and behind her for a seamless background. She rocked a pair of slightly high-waisted pants with sizzling details. The pants came just a bit above her belly button, and emphasized her hourglass physique. They were skintight and clung to her curves, and would have been sexy enough on their own without the additional lace-up detail. From the very top, all the way down her thighs and calves, the pants featured lacing that showcased an extra bit of skin and added a seductive vibe to the pants.

The pants transitioned into a pair of pointed-toe high-heeled boots. She carried on the monochromatic blue look in her top, as she rocked a simple triangle-style blue bikini top. The top had a thin strap that stretched up her chest and transformed into a choker for an interesting look.

Though the look itself was bold, Chanel added a few accessories to finish it off, including a pair of large hoop earrings and delicate layered silver necklaces. Her beauty look was also a major style statement, as she pulled her long locks back in a sleek braid that cascaded down her chest. She had a pink gloss on her lips, and continued the blue hue in her makeup as well, adding a hint of the icy shade to her eye makeup look.

Chanel posed with her hands on her hips and her lips slightly parted for the smoking hot snap, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 41,400 likes within just 12 hours, and her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, as the post also received 630 comments in the same time span.

“She a baddie,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous and hot,” another added.

“Chanel The Queen,” one follower said.

Another fan loved the monochromatic vibe of her look, and said “Omg you’re wearing my favorite color.”

While Chanel often posts to promote a project she has in the works, she also uses her Instagram page as an opportunity to give her fans a peek into her life. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a massive Instagram update in honor of her friend’s birthday. She posted several shots of the two of them together through the years for the sweet tribute.