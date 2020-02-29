Fitness Model Michie Peachie Tugs At Red String Bikini In Newest Instagram Photo

Fitness model Michie Peachie showed off her sculpted figure in a red bikini in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot the brunette beauty stood on her tiptoes which helped to draw the viewer’s attention to her amazing muscle tone. Michie also tugged at the metal rings straps on the bikini’s bottoms as she sends a smoldering stare towards the camera. Michie wore her long hair loose and it flowed away from her face adding an extra touch of drama to the image.

As if to explain the chiseled muscles she displayed in the photo, in her caption, Michie discussed the importance of form when lifting wright, stating that it delivers more lasting results than lifting heavier with the wrong form.

As of this writing, the photo has accumulated more than 30,000 likes and over 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans raved over her physique and some of those comments came from fellow Instagram fitness bombshells.

“You look insane mamma!!!! ” wrote Argentinian Instagram model Valentina Lequeux, before adding a series of heart-eye emoji to her comment.

But Michie’s non-famous fans complimented her as well.

“Wow, standing there is perfection at its finest,” another commenter added.

Several other fans expressed their admiration with comments that were collections of emoji.

And then there were those who had questions for Michie.

“Hun, I’ve been following you for ages you inspire me to be better do better but I’ve always wondered what you eat I know u don’t eat meat does that include dairy and fish.” one commenter asked.

“You have a wonderful body, If you don’t mind me asking? How did you get started?” another asked. “Did you go straight into heavy lifting or fitness exercises. Thank you for sharing your amazing transformation

Michie hasn’t responded to any of these questions as of this writing.

This is hardly the first time that Michie has shown off her chiseled frame in a bikini on Instagram. In a previous video, she trained her legs and her glutes with ankle weights while wearing a gray thong bikini in an idyllic setting with thatched huts in the background. According to the geotag, the video was shot in The Maldives.

Her circuit included curtsy lunges into abductions, standing rainbow kickbacks, leg raises into leg curls. The clip has been liked close to 50,000 times and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it.