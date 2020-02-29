Marie Osmond Blasted After She Reveals She’s Not Leaving Any Money To Her Kids When She Dies

'The Talk' star says she feels it would be a 'disservice' to her children if she left them a large inheritance.

Marie Osmond says she has no plans to leave money to her children when she dies. The 60-year-old singer made the surprising revelation on The Talk during a discussion about late movie legend Kirk Douglas’s decision to leave most of his estate to charity, but many fans expressed disappointment with her decision.

“I’m not leaving any money to my children,” Marie announced on The Talk, before adding, “Congratulations kids!”

The Donny & Marie star explained that she and her husband made the decision together after watching other kids from wealthy families struggle after being given money.

“I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children and that’s the ability to work,” Marie said.

The Osmond sister explained that it’s a problem she sees a lot in rich families, where the kids are handed money and don’t know what to do with their lives and ultimately they get into trouble.

“Let them be proud of what they make,” Marie said. “I’m going to give mine to my charity.”

Marie’s co-star Sheryl Underwood did not agree with her plans to keep her money from her kids. Underwood pointed out that children born into wealth have lived that way their whole life, and she questioned why they shouldn’t have a “leg up” when it comes to their future.

In comments to The Talk’s YouTube video of the discussion, viewers also questioned why Marie would give her money to “strangers” instead of taking care of her own family. Some commenters even called the mom of eight “selfish.”

“Omgosh, it’s not quite that easy,” one viewer wrote. “Illness may happen to them after the death. Economy issues, problems of any kind. A trust would be nice, that way it’s handled professionally. Charity begins at home.”

“Makes me sad for her children,” another wrote. “To say they wouldn’t work if they had money tells me that she’s not very proud of the adults that they’ll be, with or without money.”

“So sad Marie, you are flat wrong,” a third viewer added. “Bible says completely different. Leave your children an inheritance. Look it up. You are supposed to be Christian.”

“Yeah that’s weird,” another wrote. “Set it up so they get it later in life or installments. The Mormon church doesn’t need any more money.”

Marie has seven living children ranging in age from 17 to 36. The “Paper Roses” singer’s eldest son Stephen is from her first marriage to ex-husband Stephen Lyle Craig, and she shares welcomed seven more kids – Jessica, Rachel, Michael, Brandon, Briana, Matthew, and Abigail — with husband Brian Blosil. Sadly, Marie’s son Michael committed suicide in 2010.

This is not the first time Marie has talked about her wealth in regard to her kids. Last fall, she revealed that one of her daughters temporarily lived in her car after she stopped helping her out financially.

Osmond admitted that she “enabled” her older children with money when they were younger, but she knew if she didn’t “reboot” her daughter she would never get it together and become self-sufficient. Marie said one of her jobs as a parent is to teach her children to take of themselves but to be there when they need it. She added that today all of her children are hard workers.