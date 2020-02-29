Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Rocks Skin-Tight Mini Dress, Shares Revelation About Her Anatomy

Pamela Alexandra made a racy revelation when she squeezed into her latest racy outfit, a skin-tight mini dress that she showed off on Instagram this week.

The full-figured model took to the social media site to share a picture of herself rocking the curve-hugging outfit in a photo shooting inside what appeared to be an empty restaurant. The Instagram picture was accompanied by a caption from Pamela in which she made a realization about her anatomy. Alexandra wrote that she was trying her best to think of a good caption, but was distracted by the fact that she noticed “my head looks smaller than my tatas.”

The picture, and the accompanying joke, was a big hit with Pamela’s 3.3 million followers. The Instagram model’s snap attracted more than 65,000 likes and plenty of comments appreciating her full-figured looks.

“Nothing wrong with that,” one person wrote about Pamela’s disproportionately good looks.

“You are killing boo,” one person added.

The picture appeared to be professionally taken, a change from the selfies and mirror shots that Pamela more frequently shares. Her Instagram feed has contained more of these posed and professionally done shots in recent days, including a photo shoot in Zurich, Switzerland, that showed Pamela rocking racy red lingerie and peering out a balcony window.

Pamela has never been lacking for work in the modeling world. Her pictures — even the ones taken inside her house — are regularly sponsored by fashion and swimwear companies, with Alexandra tagging brands that she promotes. The snap of herself rocking the skin-tight dress is one of the few recent exceptions, with Alexandra tagging only the Cruz Studios that did the photo shoot.

This is also not the first time that the Brazilian model has connected with fans through a bit of humor. Pamela regularly interacts with her fans, and recently made it a point to incorporate more humor. As The Inquisitr noted, Pamela shared a comment late last year that she felt like she looked “way too serious” in her photos and wanted to post more light-hearted fare.

That was followed by a series of playful videos, including one where Pamela showed off the difference between her normal, somewhat slouching posture and the uncomfortable-looking stance she took to pop her body out for Instagram shots.

The joke about the size of her “tatas” compared to her head also went over well with Pamela’s fans, with many sharing laughing emoji.