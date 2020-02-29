Russian Model Dasha Mart Showcases Cleavage & Flat Abs In String Bikini

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart has a body worthy of showing off. She seems to enjoy doing that on social media in a variety of flattering outfits. On Saturday, she flaunted her curves in a string bikini that highlighted her cleavage and flat abs while she enjoyed some sunshine.

Dasha’s tiny two-piece swimsuit was brown, and it complemented her bronze skin. The top featured strings that went behind her neck and classic triangle-style cups that left plenty of her breasts exposed. The bottoms had a low-rise style with strings tied in loopy bows at her sides.

The photo was tagged at Key Biscayne in Florida. Dasha was on a patch of sand surrounded by tall grass. A lighthouse stood tall in the background several yards behind her. A few palm trees were visible off to one side of the image.

The picture captured the beauty from the front at a slight side angle as she sat on her feet. Her back was slightly arched as she ran her hands through her hair. The pose made her voluptuous chest a focal point of the snap. Her taut abs were also hard to miss. The sun casting shadows on her skin also drew the eye to her cleavage and midsection as she tilted her face to the sky. The curve of her hips and her toned thighs were also on display as she sat with her legs slightly parted.

Dasha’s eyes were closed and she had a smile on her face as if she were enjoying the moment. Her long hair fell straight down her back. The stunner’s makeup included dark brows, thick lashes and a rose color on her cheeks. She added bit of bling to her look with a sparkly belly piercing.

In the caption, she spoke about the weather.

Many of the replies were written in Russian. Some of Dasha’s English-speaking fans spoke about the weather they were having while others weighed in with what they thought about the sexy photo.

Some of her admirers joked that she was heating things up.

“The temperature is raising because of you lovely sunshine,” joked one fan.

“Was cold. But now it’s hot,” quipped a second Instagram user.

Other followers gushed over how gorgeous she looked.

“Dasha you are truly a stunningly beautiful lady,” a third follower told her.

“You look amazing,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Dasha sent temperatures soaring not too long ago when she shared a snap that showed her lowering her jeans over her bare booty.