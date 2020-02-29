Jilissa Zoltko ‘Soaks Up The Sun’ In Tiny White Bikini

Miami hottie Jilissa Zoltko stunned her 677,000 Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap that flaunted her flawless body. The model rocked a white bikini that showed off her killer body.

Jilissa wore a skimpy white bandeau-style bikini top that flaunted ample cleavage. The top had a ring decor in the middle that held the cups together and seemingly made out of a ribbed material.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that stretched high over her hips, accentuating stunning physique and elongating her toned legs. Additionally, it had the same ring decor on the sides. The swimsuit was from the brand White Fox Swim, and Jilissa made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post.

In the photo, Jilissa lounged poolside on what seemed like a big sun bed. She propped her legs to the side, and although she wore sunglasses, she seemingly looked straight into the camera. Her hands blocked her face from the bright sunshine. Several trees, plants, and buildings were visible in the background.

The stunner wore her long blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves that cascaded over her shoulders, grazing her décolletage. As for her makeup, she had well-defined eyebrows, bronzer, and some pink color on her lips. She wore two gold bangles for her accessories.

As per usual, the new snap was a big hit with her fans. Within 18 hours of going live on the social media platform, the post has racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 300 comments. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned figure. A few admirers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to chime in using a combination of emoji instead.

“Stunning in white! Absolute body goals,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Someone call the fire department cause this is too hot,” another admirer gushed.

“Love this shot! You look fantastic. You’re a real beauty to the eye,” a third social media user chimed in, adding several flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I’m in love with your beauty. You have the most delicious hips,” a fourth Instagram follower added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jilissa posted another sultry poolside snapshot wherein she sported a nude two-piece with a sports-style top that had buttons and matching bottoms. The sexy bikini set flaunted her curves and provided a glimpse of her cleavage. As of late, the previous post earned over 21,000 and 260-plus comments.