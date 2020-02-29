WWE Rumors: Big Twist For Edge Vs. Randy Orton ‘WrestleMania 36’ Match Revealed

Edge made a shocking return at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, only to be betrayed and attacked by his former tag team partner, Randy Orton, on the subsequent episode of Monday Night Raw. “The Rated R Superstar” hasn’t been seen on television since, but Orton has continued his reign of terror by attacking his fellow superstars — namely Matt Hardy — with steel chairs. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, per Cageside Seats, the plan is to have Edge return soon and set up a stipulation match against “The Viper” for WrestleMania 36.

While WWE’s plans remain unknown at this time, it’s highly likely that the pair will face off in a No Holds Barred match. The bout is being built as a personal rivalry since Orton betrayed his old friend and attacked one of Edge’s friends, so it won’t be a regular match. Furthermore, WWE will be keen on having Edge’s comeback match standout from the other fixtures on the card.

As documented by GiveMeSport, Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, will be on next week’s Monday Night Raw to give an update on the Hall of Famer’s condition. Perhaps she’ll shed some light on when he’s expected to return and set up the WrestleMania match with Orton.

However, as the GiveMeSport report highlights, the rumor is that “The Rated R Superstar” will return on the episode of Monday Night Raw following Elimination Chamber, as he has been advertised by the arena that’s hosting the show that week.

The WrestleMania match will be the first time Edge has competed in nine years. His last match was in 2011, in which he defeated Alberto Del Rio before announcing his retirement from the squared circle due to a career-ending neck injury. At the time, he could have been paralyzed if he continued wrestling.

In recent years, however, Edge has concentrated on healing and getting back into in-ring shape. He isn’t the first wrestler to return from an injury that forced them to retire, but he’s arguably the most surprising, and his comeback fight is highly anticipated. Furthermore, the match doesn’t appear to be a one-off, as the Hall of Famer announced his intention to wrestle several superstars during his last promo on Monday Night Raw.

Orton is the ideal opponent for Edge as well. Not only do the superstars have history with each other, but Orton is a veteran who will keep the Hall of Famer safe throughout the match.