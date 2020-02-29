Aussie Bomshell Abby Dowse Wears Nothing Under Fishnet Jumpsuit In Flirty Instagram Video

Abby Dowse sent quite a few pulses racing among her numerous fans on Saturday morning, taking to Instagram to share a steamy video that saw her wearing nothing under a revealing fishnet jumpsuit. The sizzling blonde opted to go sans underwear in the racy attire, which was completely see-through and offered a great view of her chiseled figure. While the scanty outfit left little to the imagination — her voluptuous assets were left well within eyesight for her audience to admire — the Australian hottie paid close attention to her accessories. She teamed the black one-piece with matching ankle boots and added plenty of bling with sparkling gold jewelry.

Abby showed off the wild look in a selfie video scored to Tash Sultana’s “Jungle.” The post was a tantalizing bedroom clip that portrayed her lying in bed on crisp white sheets. The bombshell gave off some seriously sultry vibes as she lounged on her tummy, softly rocking her hips to the flow of the music. The babe coquettishly put her feet up, crossing her ankles and swaying in the rhythm.

The video started off with her gazing into the camera with an intense stare. Her pillowy lips were slightly pursed and her hair was swept to the side, falling over her face in a messy fashion. Although her unruly locks covered half of her beautiful features, fans could still noticed her chic, natural-looking glam. Abby rocked a matte pink shade on her lush lips and highlighted her stirring eyes with a touch of mascara.

The Australian beauty flashed a good glimpse of her ample cleavage in the tempting pose. The jumpsuit was a long-sleeved, low-cut number that created a generous decolletage area, showing quite a bit of skin. A layered necklace glittered around her neck, calling even more attention to her busty assets. The piece was a perfect match to her large hoop earrings, and added a sophisticated touch to the risqué getup.

Abby zoomed in on her face to showcase her subtle makeup and then aimed the camera over her shoulder to show off her sculpted physique. The 31-year-old stunner flaunted her peachy booty and slender pins, and displayed her sleek footwear. Her platform boots were a glossy lace-up design sporting chunky heels and fit loosely around her delicate ankles.

The gorgeous model captioned the cheeky video with a black heart emoji, which appeared to mirror the color of her outfit. She added a flirty touch with a devil emoji, and also included a paw-print emoji that seemingly referenced her cat, Lilly. The post sent fans into a frenzy, racking up more than 45,800 likes and close to 620 comments in just four hours of going live. Plenty of followers were left speechless by the provocative look, and resorted to emoji to express their thoughts on the video. Others felt a little more inspired, leaving gushing messages for the smoking-hot model.

“Love the fishnets [four fire emoji and two sparkling-heart emoji] Absolutely gorgeous,” read one comment, trailed by a foursome of collision emoji and a pair of rose emoji.

“Can’t even handle you in fishnet [screaming-face emoji and fire emoji] Beyond words how hot this is,” declared a second fan, adding a drooling-face emoji.

“Absolutely the baddest in the world [fire emoji] Straight up flawless,” penned a third person, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a raising-hands emoji.

“Australias [sic] top model on video absolutely priceless my love,” raved a fourth Instagrammer, ending with a long string of flattering emoji.