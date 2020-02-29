Carrie Underwood Wows As She Stretches In Light Blue Leggings: ‘Stretching My Limits’

Carrie got her workout on in a new photo.

Carrie Underwood wowed in an athletic new snap shared to Instagram the week as she showed off her stretching skills in a pair of light blue workout leggings. The beauty posted the gorgeous new photo on February 28 as she got down on the floor in her stylish and coordinated workout wear.

The country music superstar gave her 9.4 million followers on the social media site a very good look at her flexibility as she sat down with her right foot stretched out in front of her while she bent over and grabbed her toes with both hands to give her body a good stretch.

She had her left leg bent and turned in towards her other leg, with the bottom of her foot pressed up against her inner thigh.

Carrie kept things very matchy-matchy in the photo. She rocked a very coordinated look with a pair of skintight light blue leggings that stretched down to her calf and a strapless top in the same color with a racerback design that showed off her toned arms and muscular upper back.

The “Something In The Water” singer appeared to rock the top over a light turquoise sports crop top which was only just visible underneath.

On her feet, the star was clearly ready for a good workout as she sported a pair of clean white sneakers with a glamorous shiny gold embellishment that stretched all the way around the heel.

Carrie – who recently opened up about how hard she and husband Mike Fisher are working to stop their kids from growing up spoiled – had her long blond hair tied up away from her face so she could get down to some hard work as she scraped her locks back into a slicked back ponytail.

The comments section of the fitness photo was overrun with sweet comments for stunning the mom of two, who’s made no secret of the fact that staying healthy is a big priority for her.

“Gorgeous in blue, Carrie,” one fan wrote.

“Love your motivation!!” another Instagram user said.

A third person told the star that she was “Always an Inspiration.”

Carrie’s spoken openly about her dedication to health and fitness and most recently opened up about how she incorporates exercise into her daily life.

“I always take the stairs, which firms your legs, and at home I’ll do lunges as I go from one room to the next,” Carrie said in a recent interview with InStyle.

“I keep my macro numbers — which is your calories, carbs, and protein intake — in check,” the star added, as she noted that she’s also a big fan of “leg presses and weighted squats”.