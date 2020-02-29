‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Sizzles In Provocative Lingerie

American Playboy model Tiffany Toth recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a new lingerie snap.

In the pic, which can be viewed on Instagram, the blond bombshell could be seen rocking a sexy, neon yellow lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The hottie not only showed off a glimpse of her cleavage through her bra but she also flaunted her taut stomach, sexy thighs and legs to wow her legions of admirers.

To pull off a more provocative look, Tiffany opted for a pair of thigh-high nude stockings that she attached to her lingerie with the help of suspender belts.

In terms of her beauty looks, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish.

Tiffany dusted her cheeks with a coral blusher that accentuated her perfect cheek bones and opted for a bright red lipstick that made her look nothing short of stunning. She used nude eyeshadow and applied a thick coat of mascara to her false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

The Anaheim native side-swept her highlighted tresses and allowed them to fall freely over her decolletage and back. In terms of accessories, the hottie chose red drop earrings to complement her lip color.

For the snap, Tiffany struck a side pose while standing next to white curtains. She looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, Tiffany wrote that irrespective of how a person dresses up, they remain the same on the inside.

She also informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from the online intimate wear retailer, Honey Birdette.

Within less than a day of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 15,000 likes and above 300 comments in which Tiffany’s most ardent fans and followers praised her for her incredible figure as well as her beautiful looks and sense of style.

“What a body, babe,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg!! You’re so freaking pretty,” another user chimed in.

“Oh my God… You make me crazy,” a third follower wrote.

“No matter what you wear, you’re still the most beautiful woman on Instagram,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess alert,” “totally gorgeous,” and “wonderful,” to express their admiration for the stunner.

The picture was also liked by many other models and Instagram influencers, including Kennedy Summers and Jayde Nicole.