Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Tiny Bikini Bottoms At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret Angel's skimpy bottoms left very little to the imagination.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel left little to the imagination as she flashed her booty in a pair of tiny bikini bottoms in a new snap shared to Instagram this week. The upload, which was shared to social media on February 28 by Candice’s swimwear line Topic of C, showed the beauty as she made her way into the water in a tiny bikini that showed plenty of skin.

In the photo, Candice had her booty facing to the camera after she slipped into a seriously skimpy pair of bikini bottoms.

The 31-year-old star looked out towards the ocean with her booty on full show in the revealing bottoms, which were a thong design that showed off all her hard work in the gym, as she stood knee deep in the water. The plain black bottoms were also high-waisted and pulled almost all the way up to her waist in order to make her legs look extra long.

Candice opted for a mismatched bikini for the snap, as she went for a different look on her top half.

Instead of matching with a simple black bikini top, the longtime lingerie and swimwear model instead opted for a crop-top with a racerback design in a blue rectangle print with a red trim that perfectly showcased her toned arms and muscular back.

The star had her long blond hair tied up into a bun as she enjoyed some time at the coast. The ocean water stretched out for miles in front of her, while a palm tree could be seen to her right, making it pretty clear that she was soaking up the sunshine somewhere very tropical.

The beauty also kept things uber glamorous with a pair of large hoop earrings in both ears.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Candice wore the arc top and the vibe bottom, both taken from her own range.

Fans were full of praise in the comments section, as many praised Candice and her mix and match bikini look.

“Loving this set and need it in my life,” one fan wrote.

“A beauty mermaid,” another commented.

“Fabulous! Phenomenal! Impressive! Irresistible! Desire!” a third person commented on the bikini snap.

The latest bikini snap follows a look at Candice as she laid on her front in a pretty revealing swimsuit in another photo shared to social media earlier this week.

In that photo, also shared by Tropic of C, the mom of two sizzled as she flashed her back in a striped swimsuit while she did some sunbathing on a wooden deck.

She also flashed even more skin before that as she put her body on show in a very strappy and seriously revealing black bikini.