Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Thigh-High Boots And Bra Top: ‘Here Come The Brides’

Kate was taking a stroll with Markus Molinari.

Kate Beckinsale showed off her sexy style to take a walk down an aisle of sorts. As reported by Gossip Cop, Kate’s latest social media upload was filmed at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. The revealing outfit that she was rocking in the video was a huge hit with her fans, but the colorful ensemble her companion was wearing also attracted plenty of attention. Some of it was negative, so Kate had to use her sharp wit to take down one internet troll.

On Friday, Kate took to Instagram to share a Boomerang video with her 4 million followers. In the short clip, the 46-year-old Underworld actress was shown taking two steps forward on a sidewalk, reversing the movement, and repeating the sequence ad infinitum. Kate was rocking a black bra top with a deep V-neck that showed off her perky cleavage. Over it, she wore an over-sized black blazer.

Kate’s bottoms were a pair of tiny black shorts with a high waist that hit her above the belly button. She completed her ensemble with a pair of thigh-high black boots that clung to her long, shapely legs.

Kate was wearing her highlighted brunette tresses pulled up in a curled ponytail that bounced as she moved. She was walking arm-in-arm with jewelry designer and LGBTQ activist Markus Molinari. While Kate was sporting an all-black ensemble, her companion decided to rock a more colorful look. Markus was sporting a long sequined muumuu decorated with a vibrant pattern of vertical zigzags and stripes. He was also rocking a glittering headpiece and gold statement earrings that swung as he walked. Kate wasn’t carrying a handbag or purse, but Markus was holding a reflective gold clutch.

In the caption of her post, Kate described herself and Markus as “brides.”

One of Kate’s Instagram followers had a question about Markus’ fabulous outfit, and Kate did not take kindly to the impolite way it was asked.

“Why is that dude in a dress?” the commenter wrote.

Kate’s response delighted many of her fans.

“Oh no – I’m actually wearing shorts,” the actress quipped.

Other fans responded to Kate’s wedding-themed caption.

“Cute couple congratulations,” read one remark.

“So 2 grooms in the wings?!” another commenter asked.

A few Instagrammers wanted to know if Kate was giving Markus away. However, she didn’t reveal whether there was an actual wedding ceremony taking place when her video was filmed.

Kate’s Instagram followers often find the videos she uploads extremely amusing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they thoroughly enjoyed a short clip of Kate dancing to the Bananarama song “Love in the First Degree” in her kitchen while her Persian cat Willow chilled out in a banana-shaped bed. The fruit-shaped cat furniture had replaced the fruit bowl on Kate’s kitchen island.