Gavin Rossdale Celebrates The Birthday Of 6-Year-Old Son, Apollo, In Sweet Instagram Post

Gavin Rossdale took to Instagram to write a sweet message about his youngest son, Apollo, turning 6 years of age. The frontman of Bush uploaded numerous photos within one post while declaring his love for his child, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In the first photo shared in a pink filter, Apollo wore a camo-print Converse hoodie. Rossdale put on a white T-shirt and intimately placed his face on the side of his son’s cheek. The adorable image really captured the moment and displayed the love Rossdale has for Apollo.

In the next couple of slides, the “Letting the Cables Sleep” hitmaker inserted more photos of the duo over the years. In the fifth pic, the selfie appeared to be taken over the holiday season as it looked like there was a Christmas tree in the background.

Rossdale geotagged the upload as “My Whole World.”

For his caption, the “Loneliness Is a Killer” singer expressed that his “love” turned 6, adding “endless magic, endless joy, endless Nutella.” He said that he loves Apollo so much as well as everyone else that knows him.

On his Instagram story, Rossdale shared a collage of photos of him and his son from when Apollo was even younger.

In the span of 16 hours, his post racked up more than 8,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be popular with his 241,000 followers.

“Happy Birthday Apollo! So sweet… the mini version of you,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Absolute cutie. He’s your mini-me! 6 years old, what a fun age to be,” another shared.

“So cute! Happy Birthday to your son! I hope he enjoys his day!” remarked a third fan.

“Love, Love, Love these pics. Our kids are our everything. Happy 6th Birthday Apollo! Enjoy endless scoops of Nutella, enjoy the magic of your special day,” a fourth admirer commented.

Apollo is the third son Rossdale had with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, which can be watched on YouTube, the “Used To Love You” songstress explained that they never intended on having another baby together and described Apollo as a “miracle.”

Since their split, Stefani found love in country singer Blake Shelton. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani and Shelton also celebrated Apollo’s 6th birthday with an Instagram post.

“6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel boy, #thankyouGOD #happybirthday #APOLLO,” she wrote.

The selfie saw the couple in between Apollo who had a birthday cake that was decorated with white icing and chocolate sandwich cookies in front of him.