Ashely Benson Stuns In Sultry Photoshoot On Instagram, ‘Apres Balmain By Candlelight’

Ashley Benson spiced up Instagram yesterday with a sultry photoshoot that showed off her chic fashion sense and her gorgeous brunette bob. The actress has become quite well-known in the fashion world over the last few years, especially since she began dating model Cara Delevingne. Last night she had a front-row seat to the Balmain show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

She shared several snaps of herself rocking a stunning outfit on her social media yesterday. Still, the most eye-catching was easily her post containing five photos of her posing by candlelight at Hôtel Costes after the Balmain show. Benson struck several different poses, and each pic was sexier than the last. She credited photographer Nick Delieto for the images.

The stunner wore a trendy suit dress with large buttons and a sexy silhouette that slouched slightly on her petite frame. Her shoulders were left bare thanks to the sleeve cut-outs and thin straps. She left her short brown hair loose, gently tousling it to create slight waves, and she rocked a perfect smudged smokey eye look.

For the first picture, the former Pretty Little Liars actress leaned forward in her seat, staring directly into the camera with a stern expression on her face. The second shot showed her in medium close-up, crossing her arm across her chest and flashing cleavage while she smoldered at the camera lens. For the final three snapshots, Benson stretched out her slender legs and made coy and flirtatious facial expressions. She alternated between teasing her fans by letting her spaghetti strap slip down her shoulder and playfully running her fingers across her lips.

The slideshow proved extremely popular with Benson’s 20.8 million followers. In less than a day, the post accumulated over 343,000 likes and almost 900 comments. Fans from across the globe flocked to the hottie’s comments section to praise her beauty and the boldness of her sexy shots.

Several of Benson’s famous friends liked and commented on her post, including her former Pretty Little Liars costar Tyler Blackburn, Tommy Dorfman, Niki Koss, Marc Men, and Kira Nasrat.

“What a lovely way to wake up. Gorgeous! Much love from New Zealand Ashley,” wrote one admirer.

“You exude beauty and confidence,” added another user.

“Gosh ur hot with tht [sic] hairstyle. Love it,” gushed a third fan.

“Cara you’re a lucky woman @caradelevingne,” chimed in a fourth contributor, adding a heart eyes emoji to their comment.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Benson had posed for a beautiful and tasteful black-and-white photo that she shared with her many fans on Instagram.