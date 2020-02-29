NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony ‘Wouldn’t Rule Out’ Knicks’ Return In 2020 Free Agency

When they parted ways in the summer of 2017, no one would ever think that 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony would consider playing for the New York Knicks again. Anthony’s departure from the Knicks had been filled with drama and frustrations and before he left New York, Melo had multiple conflicts with then-team president Phil Jackson. However, lots of things have happened since the last time Anthony wore a Knicks’ jersey. Aside from the changes in their roster and coaching staff, the Knicks also had new faces in their front office.

Weeks after firing Steve Mills as the president of basketball operations, the Knicks are set to hire someone who is very close to Anthony – his former agent Leon Rose. With Rose soon expected to take over Mills’ position, rumors have started to circulate that Anthony may consider a return to the Knicks when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. According to Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Anthony “wouldn’t rule out” the possibility of signing with the Knicks in the 2020 NBA free agency.

“It’s hard to say because I don’t know what that situation is going to be,” Anthony said. “The easiest thing to say is, ‘His agent is there, he’s coming back.’ Until I sit down and see the whole plan, I don’t know. Me and him, we talk multiple times a week. That’s not something we even discuss. I still think it’s still a shock for everybody. When the offseason comes, I got to be careful [what I say] now because it’s tampering.”

It’s definitely understandable why Anthony doesn’t want to give a firm answer whether he will really consider reuniting with Rose in New York this summer or not. Talking about signing with other NBA teams would violate league rules, especially knowing that he’s currently under contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. It would undeniably be intriguing to see Anthony wearing a Knicks’ jersey and spending his remaining years in the NBA playing in New York.

However, with the team still in the middle of a rebuilding process, it remains a big question mark if Anthony would really be interested in signing with the Knicks in the 2020 NBA free agency. As much as he wants to finish his NBA career with the Knicks, Anthony would undeniably be better off joining a legitimate title contender than mentoring young players in New York. Anthony may no longer be in his prime but with his current performance, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he receives offers from multiples NBA teams in the summer of 2020.