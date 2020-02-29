Donald Trump Campaign Manager Unveils ‘Huge’ 2020 Operation To Defeat Eventual Democratic Nominee

President Donald Trump‘s re-election bid will break all records in terms of resources such as voter data, according to his campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Per The New York Post, during a speech at the Conservation Political Action Conference on Thursday, Parscale discussed the “huge” operation to confront the eventual Democratic Party nominee in 2020. Trump’s campaign, he revealed, will be largely data-driven, with operatives focused on taking advantage of what Parscale claims is the largest voter contact list in American history.

According to Parscale, Trump has more voter contact information than former President Barack Obama had when he left office. “The president’s list by election day should be over 50 million. This is the largest direct contact list probably in political history by far and one of the largest in the country other than maybe a couple of commercial companies,” he said.

As The New York Post notes, with a much larger budget than in 2016, the Trump campaign is focused on gathering voter data, including information from social media and from the tens of thousands of Americans that attend the president’s rallies across the country.

Parscale said during his speech that Trump’s 2020 campaign is in a much stronger position than in 2016, claiming that the president has access — via social media — to more than 200 million potential voters. Furthermore, he said, the campaign has created an army of volunteers, willing to put in work to flip a number of states red.

“In 2016, we had about 600,000 volunteers. We will have 2 million trained volunteers for 2020. We don’t even have a candidate to run against yet,” Parscale said.

New Hampshire, Nevada, New Mexico, and Minnesota will all “come into play” in 2020, according to Parscale, who made sure to hit the Democratic frontrunner, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, during his speech.

A prolific fundraiser with an army of dedicated volunteers, Sanders has managed to build a $132 million-worth campaign so far. Unlike Trump, the senator has relied exclusively on grassroots contributions, shunning donations from billionaires and rejecting help from super PACs.

According to Parscale, Sanders’ strategy of rejecting big money donations and organizing his volunteer army to canvass and campaign will not work in a general election against Trump.

“This crazy progressive wave running toward their small dollar fundraising will not work across America, especially flyover country,” he said.

Sanders looks poised to win a virtually insurmountable number of delegates on Super Tuesday, polling suggests. According to a recent Fox News poll, 65 percent of Democrats believe he can beat Trump.