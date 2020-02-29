Carrie Underwood Shares Photos From Her Son Isaiah’s Birthday Party, Including One Of His Cute Scooby-Doo Cake

Isaiah just turned 5 years old.

Carrie Underwood revealed that her oldest son, Isaiah, had a birthday party that many 5-year-old boys would dream of. On Friday, the “Drinking Alone” singer took to Instagram to share a few photos from her son’s big birthday bash.

According to Carrie, 36, Isaiah celebrated turning half a decade old in style by choosing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme for his party. However, he decided that he wanted a Scooby-Doo cake. The first three photos in the set of six images that Carrie shared with her fans were snapshots of the sweet treat that almost looked too good to eat.

The side of the round cake was decorated with a spooky night sky and the silhouette of a haunted house. Fred, Velma, and Daphne were fleeing from the scary building, but there was a zombie lurking in the dark woods surrounding the group. Bats were also flying around in the air.

The cake was topped with green icing grass and a large three dimensional Mystery Machine. The van was decorated with green, aqua, and orange fondant. A spooked-looking Shaggy figure sculpted out of fondant was standing in front of the vehicle with scaredy-dog Scooby in his arms.

Carrie called Isaiah’s cake from the Ivey Cake bakery in Brentwood, Tennessee “beyond amazing.” She revealed that her son’s party took place at the DEFY trampoline park in Nashville, and she wrote that all of Isaiah’s guests were “tired out” by the time they left the event.

Carrie’s post included a photo of her husband, Mike Fisher, jumping on a trampoline with a laughing Isaiah in his arms. There was also a snapshot of the little boy climbing a rope ladder.

Carrie’s Instagram followers were delighted that she decided to share a sweet slice of her life with them by uploading the photos from Isaiah’s party. Over the span of an hour, her birthday post received over 63,000 likes and 400 comments.

“Love Isaiah’s cake and so glad he had a great time with his friends on the trampoline,” read one response to her post.

“So cute. Happy Birthday Isaiah! Trampoline parks are the best,” another fan wrote.

“Not gonna lie the picture on the cake looks just like the picture of Mike holding Isaiah!!!” a third commenter observed.

“I love that your life is normal and Your kiddos get the best of both worlds!!” gushed a fourth fan.

While many of Carrie’s fans were thrilled to see that Isaiah’s birthday party wasn’t too over-the-top, Carrie has said that she worries about her sons getting too spoiled by the benefits of having a celebrity mom. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mother of two recently revealed that people give her boys free stuff all the time, but she and Mike are doing their best to make sure that the kids don’t place too much importance on material things.

In Isaiah’s birthday post, Carrie went on to say that her son mentioned how thankful he was for his friends and the “wonderful day” that they had together when he was praying later that night, so it looks like she and Mike are doing a pretty good job of teaching Isaiah to appreciate the people in his life and the experiences he has instead of the objects that he owns.