Lindsey Graham Thanks Donald Trump ‘For Putting Up With The Never-Ending Bullsh*t You Have To Go Through’

On Friday, President Donald Trump held a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. Palmetto State Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared alongside Trump, and made sure to praise the commander-in-chief for what he claims are his main accomplishments. Per The Hill, Graham also praised Trump for the way he has dealt with “never-ending bullsh*t.”

“Thank you for 200 conservative judges. Thank you for Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch,” Graham told the crowd, referring to Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. “Thank you for rebuilding the military and killing the terrorist. Thank you for the strongest economy in my lifetime,” he continued.

“Thank you, more than anything else, for putting up with the never-ending bullsh*t you have to go through.”

As The Hill notes, it is unclear exactly what the South Carolina congressman — a loyal ally of the president — was referring to, but he was likely discussing the Democratic Party’s push for impeachment, as well as Democratic lawmakers’ longstanding claim that Trump conspired with Russia in order to win the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has long dismissed Democratic claims of Russian collusion — which sparked a two-year investigation lead by former FBI Director Robert Mueller — as a “hoax,” suggesting that impeachment is merely just a continuation of the Democratic Party’s effort to remove him from the White House without beating him at the ballot box.

During the South Carolina rally, Trump alleged that the latest “hoax” Democratic lawmakers are pushing has to do with the coronavirus. “The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” the president said. “That’s their new hoax,” he added, claiming that Democrats are “politicizing” the virus in order to take him down, because neither the Russia issue nor impeachment worked.

Here’s Trump at his rally tonight in South Carolina dismissing worries about the coronavirus as the “new hoax” pic.twitter.com/Q58d7dI1cb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020

Trump and Graham made the remarks on the eve of Saturday’s Democratic primary in South Carolina. During the same rally, according to CNN, Trump encouraged his supporters to vote in the Democratic primary, arguing that they need to support whoever they think is the weakest candidate.

“By the way, the Republicans allowed to vote in the — are you ready? First we have to figure out who would be the weakest candidate, and then if it’s legal — if it’s permissible by law,” Trump told the crowd, while railing against legal “booby traps” he claims are being set up against the GOP.

As CNN notes, Trump did the same prior to the Democratic primary in New Hampshire. He held a rally in the Granite State, telling his supporters to vote for weak candidates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the strongest Democratic candidate in South Carolina, polling suggests. After underperforming in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, Biden seems poised to win the Southern state. According to reports, the former vice president is hoping to win in a landslide and stage a comeback.