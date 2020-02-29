Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Powers Through Strenuous Back Routine In New Video Series On Instagram

Bombshell fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford powered through a strenuous routine designed to train the back muscles in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dress in a salmon pink sports bra with gray and pink leggings, the brunette powerhouse started the routine with a series of Pendlay rows. For this exercise, she leaned forward at the waist and picked up a barbell with an overhand grip, pulled it toward her torso before lowering it to the floor. In her caption, Lisa instructed fans to keep their chins tucked while doing this move and to focus on using the back muscles when lifting the weight. She also stressed the need to use controlled movement and keep the back bent at the same angle throughout the entire exercise.

Next, she tackled a set of lat pulldowns before moving on to the Smith Machine for a set of single-arm rows. This required her to stand to the side of the machine and bend over at about a 90-degree angle. In the caption, she advised fans to maintain this position during the exercise and to pull the elbow back.

She brought out her dumbells in the following clip for a series of rows on an incline bench. Lisa lay face-down on the bench to complete the set. In the caption, she told viewers to pull the weights back as far as they could and to “maintain tension in the back” when lowering them.

The post has amassed over 20,000 likes as of this writing and more than 180 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans called Lisa a workout inspiration and one fo those comments came from a fellow Instagram famous trainer.

“You make me wanna work out on my rest day,” wrote Linn Howes, a fitness bombshell with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

“Omg, I love this workout!!!!!!! Ur back is just amazing!” a second commenter gushed before adding a string of red heart emoji to their comment. I totally love and enjoy all ur workouts! Thank you!”

Another subset of commenters said they were looking forward to trying the workout.

“This looks like a brilliant workout,” a third commenter wrote. “Cannot wait to use this as my back workout on Monday.”

And a fourth fan vouched for one of the exercises that Lisa included in her circuit.

“I love Pendlay rows! I have just added them to my program,” they wrote. “I love how it targets the back and hamstrings at the same time.”