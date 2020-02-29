‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In A Mismatched Bikini As She Emerges From A Pool

Rachel's video was filmed in Bali.

Playboy model Rachel Cook got soaking wet for her latest steamy social media upload. On Friday, the brunette stunner took to Instagram to share a short video clip with her fans. Rachel was rocking a bikini and doing her best mermaid impression by dramatically emerging from the clear water of an infinity pool.

Rachel was sporting a mismatched two-piece that included an aqua top with fixed molded cups. The garment also featured thin adjustable shoulder straps and thick back ties that trailed down the model’s arched back. Rachel’s bottoms were brown. They had a thong back and thick side straps that curved up high over her shapely hips.

Rachel has become a pro at modeling swimwear, whether it’s for a still shot or a video, and she showed off these skills in a short clip showing her putting her bikini to good use. She was filmed from the side as she approached the shady side of an infinity pool surrounded by green tropical plants. In one smooth motion, Rachel placed her hands on the sides of the pool and thrust her body out of the water so that her perky chest, flat stomach, and peachy derriere were exposed. She then turned her face toward the camera to give it a teasing look.

Rachel accessorized her swimwear with a pair of small gold hoop earrings. Her buzz cut hairstyle has started to grow out a bit, and she has styled it into a short pixie cut with tiny, blunt bangs. Her hair wasn’t wet, and neither was her flawless face. The model’s beauty look included a sultry smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Rachel used a geotag to identify the location of her alluring slow-motion video shoot as the town of Ubud in Bali, Indonesia. In the caption of her post, she also cracked a joke about the way she looks at the camera at the end of her video.

Over the span of an hour, Rachel’s video earned over 35,000 likes. Her amorous admirers also took to the comments section of her post to shower her with praise.

“Today, tomorrow and from now on I can’t stop seeing your gaze,” read one response to her video.

“Damn! Coming out of the water like a goddess,” another fan wrote.

Rachel was also compared to a mermaid and a non-mythical sea creature.

“Like a graceful seal at sea world!!” remarked one commenter.

“That was my inspo,” Rachel responded.

On Thursday, the gorgeous globe-trotter also treated her fans to an Instagram photo that was snapped during her Bali trip. She was pictured rocking a pink and white pinstriped bikini.