Stassie Karanikolaou Flashes Her Legs In A White Dress

Stassie Karanikolaou wore a white dress that showed some skin in her latest Instagram upload. The two-photo Instagram slideshow, which she posted on Friday, February 28, featured the model leaning on a balcony as she flaunted her legs.

The starch-white dress was buttoned low on Stassie, and it sported a cinched waist. The long-sleeved frock was dotted with small floral designs and was so short it barely hit her thighs. The ensemble featured two large ruffles on the bottom.

She paired the outfit with white, strappy kitten heels.

In the first picture, Stassie looked off in the distance as she posed against the railing. One hand was positioned on the balcony edge, while the other reached up and touched her temple.

Her tanned and toned legs gleamed in the photo, which was taken at night.

In the second photo, Stassie gave her 6.8 million followers a side view of the dress, which only served to further emphasize just how minuscule it was. The ruffles showcased her derriere, but also barely covered it.

She lifted one leg up in this image, bending at the knee and posing with her foot next to her calf. She placed a hand on her thigh and looked over her shoulder.

For her makeup, Stassie wore a light brown shade dusted on her eyelids that winged out slightly. Her lids featured a swipe of black eyeliner, and her lashes curled upwards. Her cheeks were brushed with a warm pink blush, and her cheekbones popped. Her pout was painted with a nude, matte lip color.

Stassie’s followers showered her with praise and compliments in the comments section of the Instagram set. While some chose to share their affection via heart-eye emoji, others posted lengthier messages to the star.

Some comments focused on her ensemble.

“Pretty in white like a snow bunny,” one fan wrote.

“Your dress!!!” exclaimed a second user.

Other fans praised her beauty in general.

“The finest blonde on IG,” gushed another, adding several heart-eye and drooling emoji.

“So beautiful,” a fourth follower replied.

As The Inquisitr readers and Stassie’s fans know, the model often shares fashionable and sultry photos of herself on Instagram.

In a prior upload, she shared two pictures of herself writhing on the beach in a black bikini. The bathing suit showcased the model’s ample cleavage and sun-kissed, toned physique as she laid in the sand. She seemed super relaxed in the images, and had a huge smile on her face.