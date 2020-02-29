Fitness Bombshell Dolly Castro Celebrates ‘Friyay’ In Sexy Pink Bra

Dolly Castro recently took to Instagram to celebrate “Friyay” in a sexy pink bra and leggings. Earlier this week, the Nicaraguan smokeshow seemed to be all business, sharing a few photos of herself working out as well as a few other shots to promote different online retailers. Today, the beauty dropped jaws in another hot look, this time to promote 1st Phorm.

In the stunning new photo, the beauty posed outside with a huge smile on her face in honor of the upcoming weekend. She told her fans that she was thrilled that it was “Friyay,” noting that she just enjoyed a 1st Phorm fitness shake. Castro looked like she was in her element, posing front and center as she looked off into the distance and flashed her pearly whites. The model also rocked an application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipstick, and eyeshadow while wearing her long, dark locks down and waved.

Castro flaunted her gorgeous figure in a two-piece set that included a light pink bra that pushed up her chest and showed much of her cleavage for the camera. She paired the look with high-waisted gray leggings that fit her like a glove, showcasing her taut tummy. The social media star wore a backpack on her back and held a big jar of protein powder in her hand to complete the photo, which was geotagged in Laguna Beach, California.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s already racking up a ton of attention with over 10,000 likes in addition to upward of 100-plus comments. Many fans were quick to rave over the model’s killer body while a few others had no words and commented with emoji instead. A few more dropped a line to let Castro know that they too are excited for the weekend.

“So beautiful. Hope you have a great weekend,” one fan raved, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Beautiful smile gorgeous,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“How long do u workout for in the gym? Do u do a hard core workout such as hiit or do u switch it up within the work period ur in there,” a third fan asked.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time with her dog in tow. In the NSFW photo, Castro flaunted her curvy, hourglass figure in a workout ensemble that featured an unzipped bra — which helped her show off a decent amount of cleavage — as well as a pair of leggings in the same color that hugged her lower half. That post also racked up a ton of attention for the social media sensation.