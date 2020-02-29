Hailey Baldwin Feels ‘Lucky’ To Have Justin Bieber Following His Calvin Klein Campaign, Report Claims

Hailey Baldwin is reportedly loving her husband Justin Bieber’s new campaign with Calvin Klein.

The “Yummy” singer was featured in a campaign for the fashion house to promote self-love and confidence. In addition to Bieber, several artists and models like Euphoria‘s Hunter Schaefer, Lil Nas X and Kendall Jenner all joined the campaign, which has been promoted online. Bieber’s look for the campaign was one that turned heads when it launched. Hollywood Life reports that the former teen heartthrob was seen wearing nothing but white boxer briefs.

While many supported Bieber on Instagram when the campaign photos were released, no one was reportedly more proud than Baldwin. An insider shared that the supermodel was more than pleased with her husband’s look for the campaign. The photos only reminded Baldwin how happy she is that she is with her husband. The pair have been married for over one year after tying the knot at City Hall in September 2018.

“Hailey obviously thinks Justin looks so hot in his latest Calvin Klein campaign,” the insider dished. “She feels so blessed and so lucky that she gets to spend the rest of her life with her best friend and someone she feels is the sexiest man in the world to her, inside and out. She also loves the whole theme behind this campaign of celebrating self-love and confidence”

Although Baldwin wasn’t involved in the current campaign, she possibly gave her hubby a few pointers. The two recently posed together for the fashion brand last year. In the video, Baldwin and Bieber are wearing matching underwear sets. The model is in a bra and panties, while Bieber is shirtless. Fans watched as the couple was seen making out in the video. The pair were one of the few celebrities to help the brand celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Baldwin reportedly was happy that Bieber had his own chance to shine in the campaign this time around. The source continued to share that, while she would’ve liked to be alongside her man, she was proud of him for taking the opportunity on his own. She was also reportedly aware that Bieber has his own relationship with the company, and is fine with waiting for her next opportunity to model for them.

Baldwin and Bieber have seemingly been head over heels with each other the past few months. They are currently celebrating the success of Bieber’s latest album, Changes. The singer’s first album in five years is a love note to his marriage to Baldwin.