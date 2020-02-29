WWE Rumors: Huge Match Cancelled For ‘Elimination Chamber’ With Another Taking Its Place

The results of "Super ShowDown" have now altered multiple pay-per-view events.

Anything and everything is possible to change in WWE until things are officially announced, but even then, matches aren’t safe. There had been a lot of rumors flying around in the last few weeks, but the events of Super ShowDown have now altered virtually everything for the next month. It wasn’t just WrestleMania 36 that has changed, though, as a major match for the Elimination Chamber has been cancelled with another bout taking its place.

When Goldberg went into Saudi Arabia and shockingly defeated Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship, fans were dumbfounded. Wyatt was supposed to walk out with the title and end up facing Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 36.

Rumors had been circulating that Reigns would win the blue brand’s match at Elimination Chamber, but that has been cancelled.

At the start of Friday Night SmackDown, Goldberg came out to celebrate his newly won title, but he was interrupted by Reigns. The “Big Dog” didn’t have much to say, but he did come out and let the WWE Hall of Famer that he was “next” and he wanted his title back.

This new development has completely altered things and as reported by Wrestling Inc., it has led to major changes for Elimination Chamber. No longer will there be a match for a number one contender to the Universal Title, but a tag team chamber will take place for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

No longer will Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and King Corbin be competing for a shot at Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. That match has been taken out of the mix and won’t be happening at all.

The report states that the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is advertising a brand new match for Elimination Chamber. Now, there is going to be a multi-team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles with The Miz & John Morrison defending against Lucha House Party, the New Day, Heavy Machinery, The Usos, and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

As reported by the official website of WWE, Strowman and Nakamura will have their own match at Elimination Chamber for the Intercontinental Title. It is now obvious that Goldberg’s title victory in Saudi Arabia has caused for a massive shake-up on the blue brand.

WWE Super ShowDown was supposed to be a rather cut-and-dry pay-per-view, but the end results caused pure chaos. Now, Goldberg appears to be heading for a title showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, and Bray Wyatt is in limbo. One thing is certain and its that the previously advertised match for Elimination Chamber is no longer in place and a new multi-tag team bout is going to happen.