Mike Tyson Allegedly Threatened Comedian Who Mocked His Daughter With Disrespectful Instagram Meme

He posted messages from Mike Tyson saying whoever made the meme will be knocked out.

Comedian Michael Blackson is known for his controversial posts on social media, and recently posted a disrespectful meme of Mike Tyson‘s daughter on Instagram. He also included screenshots of an alleged conversation between him and Tyson with the boxer threatening him.

Blackson posted a screenshot of a meme that had been circulating showing the former boxing champion smiling while hugging his daughter Mikey Lorna Tyson. Above the picture was a headline saying Tyson was prepared to give $10 million to whoever would marry his daughter.

In the now-deleted post – which has been shared on Twitter – the comedian added an explicit caption.

“I’ll tear her a** up,” he wrote.

The Coming 2 America actor included a screenshot of a direct message he sent to Tyson saying he would gladly marry Mikey Lorna if $10 million was actually offered.

“If this is true, I think I’m finally ready to settle down,” he said at the beginning of the message.

Blackson then made mention of women of various races he had been dating and said he was ready to start a life with Tyson’s daughter. The 47-year-old made mention of grandchildren and said they would have the attractiveness of male models, but have the same speech impediment as the former heavyweight champion.

His offer ended by saying the money was not important and referred to the 53-year-old as a future family member.

“Waiting to hear from you father in law sir,” the comedian wrote.

The Ghana-born social media personality also included a screenshot of an alleged response from the boxing legend. Tyson appeared furious about the message and the creation of the meme mocking his daughter.

“Listen u black little b*tch. This sh*t ain’t real and soon as I find the person that started that meme, imma knock them the f*ck out.”

Several insults directed at Blackson appeared throughout the lengthy response from the Brooklyn, New York native. He mentioned his daughter is currently dating somebody.

“My daughter is happily in a relationship with a nice looking man so she’s not interested in an overcooked hot dog like you,” the father-of-seven replied.

This past December, Blackson appeared on the former boxer’s Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast where he discussed being an African immigrant. In his message, Tyson threatened bodily harm if the comedian showed up to his studio again.

“Next time you do my podcast, imma knock the black off u, it might take a year because you black as f*ck. Gtfo my dm before I get your black a** deported.”

The post has since been deleted and Blackson has remained quiet about it on both Instagram and Twitter.