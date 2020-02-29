Hoda Kotb Shares An Adorable Photo Of Her Daughter And Dylan Dreyer’s Son Holding Hands

Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley and Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin are the best of friends.

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb shared an adorable Instagram photo featuring her own young daughter Haley and her friend Dylan Dreyer’s son Calvin holding hands at a recent outing. The photo was taken at Haley’s third birthday party and fans could not get enough of the sweet moment, according to Good Housekeeping.

Kotb and Dreyer may be co-workers on the Today Show but they are even better friends. Their friendship has led to a particularly adorable connection between their children. Even though both little Haley and Calvin are only 3-years-old, the bond of their friendship is evident in the photo. Kotb and her fiance Joel Schiffman held a Sesame Street themed party for Haley’s recent birthday that included pizza, birthday cake, dancing and of course lots of fun as was shared in Kotb’s Instagram photos.

Fans adored the sweet posts and did not hold back from gushing over the adorable toddler love shared between Haley and Calvin.

“Haley and Calvin are so cute together!” commented one fan.

“The happiness on Haley’s face and Calvin’s is priceless. Such love,” said another.

Before showing up at Haley’s birthday party this week Kotb made a special stop at Dreyer’s house. Dreyer recently welcomed her second son, Oliver or Ollie Fichera, with her husband Brian Fichera in January. Dreyer has taken a step away from The Today Show for her maternity leave as she enjoys some quality time with her newborn. However, she has had no shortage of visits from her co-workers.

Dreyer shared her own series of Instagram photos from the visit, including sweet snapshots of Kotb holding baby Ollie while Haley watched and played a toy trumpet.

“What better way to meet Oliver than to serenade him?? Fun Sunday with friends! #calandollieandhaley,” she captioned the comical post.

Kotb and Schiffman were there in a special way for Dreyer and her husband prior and during their pregnancy. Dreyer struggled to obtain a healthy pregnancy and even suffered a miscarriage prior to getting pregnant with Ollie. On the day of that miscarriage, Kotb and Schiffman offered Dreyer and Fichera the love and support they needed during an impossibly painful time. Fichera later thanked the couple for their help during that challenging stage, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“When Dylan arrived I had cried my tears and was ready to carry the world for Dylan to help get her through this time and it was all because @hodakotb and her family were so kind and so supportive,” Fichera said, recalling that day.