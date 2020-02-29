Wendy Williams Comes To Malika Haqq’s Defense After She Gets Bashed For Planning A ‘Mommy Makeover’

Wendy Williams doesn’t think Malika Haqq should be criticized for wanting to change how she looks after she gives birth to her first child.

It was previously reported that Haqq was the latest celebrity to be the subject of social media criticism earlier this week. The best friend of Khloe Kardashian shared via Instagram that she had made an appointment with Dr. Jason Diamond to receive a “mommy makeover” after she has her baby. The reality star’s followers were shocked to see the post, as Diamond is a world-renowned plastic surgeon.

Meanwhile, Williams discussed the comments fans made about Haqq on Wednesday, February 26. Hollywood Life reports that the daytime host saw nothing wrong with the fact that Haqq wanted to make some changes to her body. She also said that the people who had something negative to say about her were simply envious of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The host also shared how she thinks Haqq looks great as a pregnant woman.

“She’s being mommy shamed because she’s planning her mommy makeover before she gives birth,” Williams continued. “And Instagram people are calling her spoiled and shallow. Gee, jealous much? Let me tell you something. She can go to the gym, and she can go hiking and all that stuff. You know, if you have the money and you have the bravery, and you’re not going into debt. Your kids are still getting taken care of and there’s a roof over your head, why wouldn’t she?”

Williams then shared with her audience that, like Haqq, she made plans for a “mommy makeover.” She said when she was six months pregnant with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., she made plans with a surgeon to have work on her body done after she gave birth. She admitted that she was 297 pounds at the time, and didn’t think simply going to the gym would give her the figure she desired. Williams also said she didn’t have time to work out, but had the funds to afford her surgery.

Haqq took to Twitter to confirm that the photo with Diamond was taken out of context. Although she did book an appointment with the doctor, she said it wasn’t for plastic surgery. While he has performed procedures on celebrities like Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian, the surgeon also does work on faces. Haqq said she didn’t make any plans to alter her appearance, and has never had plastic surgery in the past.