Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In A Black Bikini And Fans Are Impressed

Shay posed in front of a waterfall with a group of pals.

Shay Mitchell flaunted her curves in a black bikini during a tropical getaway, and some of her fans had a hard time believing that she gave birth just fourth months ago.

On Friday, the 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot of herself and a group of female friends. Shay was pictured rocking a black two-piece that included a V-bar top. The distinctive underwire design made an upside down V in the center of the bust. The top also had triangle cups and thin shoulder straps.

Shay’s bottoms had low-cut leg openings and a high waistline that hit Shay her above the belly button. The design perfectly showcased the brunette beauty’s bombshell hourglass shape. The bottoms also featured a fun tie detail in front that consisted of thick pieces of fabric knotted together.

Shay completed her look with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses. Her long, dark hair was damp, and she had a big smile on her face.

Shay was pictured with a group of three pals. Two of her friends were rocking black bathing suits, while the third was clad in a white bikini top with white cutoff shorts. Shay was striking a joyful pose with both arms up in the air. She was also balancing on one leg.

The fierce foursome were standing in a shallow pool in front of a waterfall. The moving water behind them was tumbling down a gentle slope instead of falling straight down in a wall of water. Shay and her pals were also surrounded by lush tropical greenery and tall walls of exposed rock created by the rushing water.

In the caption of her post, Shay mentioned the TLC song “Waterfalls.”

Shay didn’t reveal where her photo was taken. However, according to an Instagram upload from one of the other women pictured, they have been enjoying a Jamaican vacation.

Over the span of a few hours, Shay’s photo racked up over 423,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many of her Instagram followers responded to her post by letting her know that they were impressed with how incredible she looked in a bikini so soon after giving birth.

“You look so good post baby,” gushed one fan. “Enjoy your trip babe!”

“How did you just have a baby??? You look amazing!!!!” another admirer wrote.

“How the hell do you look like this after having a baby a couple of months ago? Actual queen! Give me tips girl!” a third commenter remarked.

“How do you look like that right after having a baby. Omfg you’re perfect,” read a fourth response to Shay’s post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shay and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, welcomed their baby girl to the world last October. The globe-trotting couple chose a fitting name for their daughter: Atlas Noa.