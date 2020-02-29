Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Spotted Together After He Said Their Divorce Was His Biggest Regret

Ben Affleck admitted in a recent interview that his divorce from now ex-wife Jennifer Garner was his biggest regret, and days later the couple were spotted together chatting on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

As Us Weekly reported, the former couple was seen talking before bringing their 7-year-old son, Sam, to a birthday party in L.A. The report noted that both appeared dressed casually and seemed in good spirits as they talked. It was the first time the two had been seen together publicly since Affleck told New York Times that his 2018 divorce was his single biggest regret in life and that it left him with deep feelings of shame.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck said. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

The divorce was reportedly caused by Ben’s struggles with alcohol and his inability — and sometimes unwillingness — to kick his addiction. He would end up going to rehab after their split with the support of Jen, and the two have since maintained a good relationship for the sake of their children. A source told Hollywood Life that Jen was impressed to see how much work he had put in to being a better man.

“The fact that he is admitting to his struggles and mentioned his biggest regret was losing her, although it is sad, it is also something she really appreciates hearing,” an unnamed insider told the outlet.

The source added that Ben’s attempts to get his alcohol addiction under control showed Jen that her outreach to Ben was received, and that she has grown in her respect of him.

The Us Weekly report did not indicate that there was anything romantic going on between the exes, noting that Ben told the New York Times he is looking for move forward. He has dated a bit since the divorce but none appeared too serious. Garner has been dating John Miller since October 2018.

Not everyone is so happy to see Ben opening up about the relationship, however. A source told Us Weekly that Jen’s new boyfriend was worried that Ben was still focusing too much on his past relationship with Jen. But the report added that Ben has been committed to staying sober and wants to find someone new in his life, though his busy schedule couldn’t accommodate it right now.