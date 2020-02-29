WWE Rumors: Company Holds Off On Superstar Suspensions To Fit In With Storylines

If this is true, it's a very odd practice for a company that prides itself on discipline.

In the last few months, there have been a number of big WWE superstars suspended, but there is much more to their stories. Last month, it was WWE United States Champion Andrade and most recently, it was Samoa Joe, but should their suspensions have come earlier? According to a new rumor circulating around, WWE actually holds off on suspending their superstars to help it fit better into present storylines.

Andrade’s suspension seemed to happen at the worst possible time for him as he had just won the U.S. Title at the end of 2019. Once his suspension was revealed, he was written off of television with an injury angle that happened on Monday Night Raw.

This past week, it was announced that Samoa Joe was being suspended for 30 days due to his first violation of the company’s wellness policy. This suspension came about right after he had suffered an injury during a commercial shoot for WWE, and it was believed that he had actually experience his second concussion in just a couple of weeks.

Suddenly, his suspension was announced in a complete shock to everyone.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of WrestleTalk, reports that Joe’s suspension had actually been known about for some time. Due to having been involved in big storylines on Raw, he was being kept on TV but his recent concussion led to the perfect time for him to serve his suspension.

Samoa Joe had been partnering with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders for a feud against Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP on Monday nights. Joe’s injury caused things to be moved around a good bit and for the storylines to be rewritten, but this has changed the angle even more.

Right now, the current rumors for WrestleMania 36 have Murphy and Rollins defending the Raw Tag Team Titles against Kevin Owens and a partner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, that partner has not yet been determined and it is likely that it would have been Samoa Joe.

Due to being in the huge angle on Raw, WWE was holding off on Joe’s suspension. Once the multiple concussions happened, though, the promotion figured it was a great time to suspend him as they know he wouldn’t be in the ring for a while anyway.

So I see the Joe news was true. How about that. Sucks to see someone get suspended, but glad to know my sources are still spot on. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 25, 2020

Weeks and weeks ago, WrestleVotes reported about Samoa Joe’s suspension, but fans started to doubt the account when it didn’t happen. Now, Joe’s suspension has been pushed through by WWE as it most certainly appears as if they actually were waiting for the right time to have it happen.