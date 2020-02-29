Juul Plans To Include Bluetooth Features On Their New Devices To Discourage Underage Use

Juul is pulling out all the stops to attempt to keep their products on the market.

Juul recently released their plan to include Bluetooth features on their future vaping devices to help prevent them from getting into the hands of youth.

Essentially, the Juul would have to be in close enough proximity to a smart device that it could sync up to the Bluetooth in order the take a hit. The vaping giant claims that they would be able to lock down the device if it goes without of the reach of a connection, according to Richmond Times-Dispatch.

This upgraded device, which is already in testing, would collect some data from the person using it. The customer would be able to access information regarding their usage of the product digitally to help them monitor their vaping habits. This monitoring would also be used to help “combat unauthorized use,” the company says.

There would be a process necessary in order to become an authorized user. It would involve a customer entering their birth date, name, contact information and their official identity document number. All of this would have to be electronically accepted and the actual Juul device would have to connect through Bluetooth to the authorized device in order to be used.

As far fetched as it may seem that this sort of technology may keep these devices out of the hands of those underage, it could be described as a last ditch effort to keep these products on the market. Juul is a huge target as a public health threat right now, and they risk getting wiped out completely if they don’t make some drastic changes.

Juul released the following statement regarding their product on Tuesday.

“We are committing all necessary resources to submit a scientifically rigorous PMTA designed to provide FDA with the science and evidence needed to assess the role our products can play moving smokers away from cigarettes, while combating underage use.”

The company took a pretty major hit on Friday when the United States House of Representatives passed new restrictions on not only flavored vaping products but flavored tobacco products. Thus, Juul’s popular fruit and mint flavors will be off the market for good, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Menthol remains an exceptions. The decision was received with some backlash, with some Democrats believing all vaping products should be banned.

“A so-called flavor ban that exempts menthol and vape shops is no ban at all. Unfortunately, the Trump administration caved to industry lobbying pressure and decided to prioritize politics over people’s health,” said New Jersey Democrat Representative Frank Pallone Jr..