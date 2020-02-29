Bikini Model Alexa Collins Dazzles In A White Leopard-Print Dress That Flaunts Her Cleavage

Alexa Collins was drop-dead gorgeous in a triple Instagram update shared on Friday afternoon, showing off her lithe physique in an elegant white leopard-print dress. This is the second time that the Miami model has rocked the leopard-print look on social media in as many days, although today’s upload greatly differed from her previous, racier post.

The new look fared more on the elegant side, and saw Alexa cutting a sophisticated figure in an airy midi-dress that looked extremely flattering on her trim, delicate frame. The dress was a chic design boasting long, wide sleeves and an eye-catching handkerchief hem. The item was a button-down number and had a plunging neckline that exposed quite a bit of skin, spotlighting her perky chest. The dress fit tightly across the waist, highlighting her taut midsection, and billowed into a frilly skirt, one adorned with three sets of ruffles. Alexa showed off the outfit in a trio of windswept photos that made the dress seem even more ethereal, underlining its breezy aspect.

The 24-year-old stunner looked fierce in the classy dress, shooting a smoldering look at the photographer as she posed on the beach next to a towering palm tree. The gusty weather made her flowy frock truly stand out, ruffling its loose-fitting skirt and revealing its white slip. Alexa showed off her sculpted calves as she put one leg in front of the other, turning her side to the camera to showcase her graceful profile. The pose only showed a tasteful hint of cleavage, although her chiseled bust was certainly a focal point in all three shots.

The photos captured her from the ankle up, offering just a glimpse of her black, strappy footwear. The Florida hottie accessorized with a refined set of white, drop-down earrings. She adorned her decolletage with a subtle chain choker, which called even further attention to her busty assets, and sported a shiny ring on her finger. Her makeup was also on point, and included a bold, crimson eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and plenty of mascara. She wore a pearly, peach shade on her lush lips, and completed her glam with a bit of blush and highlighter.

Alexa captioned the post with a coquettish remark about her paradisaical location, and credited Miami fashion rental company, Lady Jetset, for the outfit.

The photos caused quite the sensation among her numerous admirers, racking up more than 5,400 likes and 111 comments in just six hours of going live on the platform. Plenty of fans fell in love with the look, leaving gushing messages for the stunning bikini model.

“ME0W!!!! Just Jaw Dropping,” wrote one person, adding a trio of fire emoji.

“You look fantastic in that beautiful dress,” assured a second Instagrammer, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

“You look like paradise beautiful,” read a third comment, trailed by three heart emoji.

“Slowly but surely turning into a jaguar,” quipped a fourth fan, ending with a leopard emoji.