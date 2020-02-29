Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Hot Pink Leggings And Sports Bra

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.6 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot video in which she rocked bold workout gear that showed off her curves.

In the video, the Russian bombshell held a can of a “Frose Rose” beverage from the company Bang Energy. She wandered on a pristine sandy beach with palm trees in the background, and flaunted her hourglass physique while posing with the can. Anastasiya rocked a pair of high-waisted hot pink leggings that left little to the imagination. The leggings were so tight they almost appeared to be painted on, and they showcased her ample derriere to perfection. In one particular moment, she walked away from the camera so that her fans got a few seconds to fully appreciate her curves.

She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra in the same hot pink hue. The sports bra had a racerback that showed off her toned back, and a scoop neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The sports bra had a zipper down the front, and Anastasiya unzipped it a bit to show off even more of her ample assets.

Her long blond locks hung down in a sleek, straight style, and she added a few delicate bracelets as well as a pair of white-framed sunglasses to accessorize. She wore running shoes for the athletic video and looked incredible.

Her latest Instagram update wasn’t the first time that Anastasiya shared a smoking hot video in which she carried around a Bang Energy beverage. The Russian beauty even includes the company in the bio of her Instagram page, showing she has an association with them.

Regardless of whether or not they’re interested in the beverage, Anastasiya’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video. The post received 65,100 views within just four hours, and many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One follower commented “your hair is beautiful!”

“Perfection,” another said.

“Gorgeous as always love,” one fan added, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Lord you’re so wonderful as always! Beyond stunning,” another fan commented.

Whether she rocks a bikini, workout gear, or a chic dress, Anastasiya always seems to select pieces that show off her hourglass physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the Russian bombshell rocked a skintight nude dress in another video for Bang Energy. Though the dress had a relatively simple silhouette, it was so tight it almost appeared to be painted on, and it emphasized her curvaceous physique perfectly.